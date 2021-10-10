Blackhawks assign Nylander to AHL
Updated 10/10/2021 10:16 PM
The Blackhawks assigned forward Alex Nylander to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs on Sunday. Nylander, who missed last season with an injury, skated in two preseason games. He scored 10 goals in 65 games in 2019-20.
Gustafsson returning:
According to multiple reports, the Blackhawks are brining back D-man Erik Gustafsson on a 1-year, $800,000 deal. The 29-year-old had 1 goal and 11 assists in 29 games last season for Philadelphia and Montreal. He scored a career-high 17 goals for the Hawks in 2018-19.
