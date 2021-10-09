'I plan to play on Wednesday': Blackhawks' Toews says he's ready for season opener

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Chicago.

All systems go.

That's the message from Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews as he attempts to launch a successful comeback after taking a year off due to health issues.

"I plan to play on Wednesday," Toews said, referring to the Hawks' regular-season opener at Colorado. "It's not my decision, but I don't think it's up in the air."

Toews, who is in the lineup for the Hawks' preseason final against Minnesota at the United Center tonight, admitted to having serious doubts about being able to return as training camp approached.

"To be honest with you, a week or two away from camp I was a little worried, a little panicky," Toews said. "But I just stayed with that attitude of taking it one day at a time and don't look too closely at the big picture. I made some pretty good progress in how I'm feeling and how I'm playing out there.

"Just trying to be smart with the puck and just rely on my instincts, my experience and slowly everything else will come as long as I keep chipping away.

"So just having fun in the process. It's been challenging, but a lot of guys go through similar things."

Toews scored 18 goals and had 42 assists in 2019-20. He figures to start the season centering a line with Dominik Kubalik and Phillip Kurashev.

Coach Jeremy Colliton said the Hawks will take a day-to-day approach with Toews this season. There is no plan to enact an NBA-style "load management" plan yet.