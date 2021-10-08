Two strikes on White Sox in ALDS after falling 9-4 to Astros in Game 2

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito is pulled from the game Friday during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the American League division series against the Houston Astros. Associated Press

HOUSTON -- Before the White Sox played the Astros in Game 2 of the American League division series Friday, Yoan Moncada made a promise.

"It's true, we lost (Game 1) but today we came with more energy," Moncada said. "We're just ready for today's game."

The Sox didn't seem to be ready in any area while dropping the playoff opener 6-1 on Thursday.

They played better in Game 2 before Houston jumped on relief pitchers Aaron Bummer and Craig Kimbrel for 5 runs in the seventh inning and went on to win 9-4 at Minute Maid Park.

The White Sox were looking good in the fifth when RBI singles from Luis Robert and Jose Abreu and a Yasmani Grandal sacrifice fly gave them a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Sox starter Lucas Giolito walked two of the first three Astros hitters he faced and was pulled.

Yuli Gurriel's 2-run single off reliever Garrett Crochet pulled Houston into a tie and the Astros' late surge gives them a commanding 2-0 lead in best-of-five ALDS.

Giolito struck out the side in the first inning and then had trouble locating the strike zone. The right-hander pitched 4⅓ innings and gave up 4 runs on 3 hits and 5 walks.