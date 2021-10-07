 

White Sox going with Vaughn at first base in Game 2 against Astros

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • The White Sox's Andrew Vaughn celebrates after scoring on a single by Leury Garcia in Cleveland.

    The White Sox's Andrew Vaughn celebrates after scoring on a single by Leury Garcia in Cleveland. Associated Press/Sept. 26, 2021

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 10/8/2021 10:11 AM

The White Sox are going with Andrew Vaughn at first base today against the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League division series.

Other than that move, the only difference from Sox's Game 1 lineup is Leury Garcia batting eighth and Adam Engel hitting ninth.

 

The only change the Astros made from Game 1 is Chas McCormick starting in center field and batting eighth.

First pitch is at 1:07 p.m. on MLB Network. MLB Network is offering a free preview through Oct. 15 for viewers who have AT&T U-verse, Comcast, Cox, DIRECTTV, DISH Network, RCN, Sling TV and many others. WOW does not carry MLB Network.

Here's the Sox lineup:

1.) Tim Anderson, SS

2.) Yoan Moncada, 3B

3.) Jose Abreu, DH

4.) Yasmani Grandal, C

5.) Luis Robert, CF

6.) Eloy Jimenez, LF

7.) Vaughn, 1B

8.) Garcia, 2B

9.) Engel, RF

Lucas Giolito, P

Here's the Astros lineup:

1.) Jose Altuve, 2B

2.) Michael Brantley, DH

3.) Alex Bregman, 3B

4.) Yordan Alvarez, LF

5.) Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6.) Carlos Correa, SS

7.) Kyle Tucker, RF

8.) Chas McCormick, CF

9.) Martin Maldonado, C

Framber Valdez, P

