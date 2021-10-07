White Sox going with Vaughn at DH in Game 2 against Astros

The White Sox's Andrew Vaughn celebrates after scoring on a single by Leury Garcia in Cleveland. Associated Press/Sept. 26, 2021

The White Sox made a late change and are going with Andrew Vaughn at designated hitter today against the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League division series.

Manager Tony La Russa had Vaughn playing first base when the lineup was announced but move him to DH before the game and put Jose Abreu at first base.

"I wore this to hide the bruises because I have him down as a DH, right? He beat me up a little bit, and he's playing first base," La Russa joked before the game. "I don't like pain. He feels good to go. He is being very honest, and he was good at play yesterday. So we all trust him."

Other than that move, the only difference from Sox's Game 1 lineup is Leury Garcia batting eighth and Adam Engel hitting ninth.

The only change the Astros made from Game 1 is Chas McCormick starting in center field and batting eighth.

First pitch is at 1:07 p.m. on MLB Network. MLB Network is offering a free preview through Oct. 15 for viewers who have AT&T U-verse, Comcast, Cox, DIRECTTV, DISH Network, RCN, Sling TV and many others. WOW does not carry MLB Network.

Here's the Sox lineup:

1.) Tim Anderson, SS

2.) Yoan Moncada, 3B

3.) Jose Abreu, 1B

4.) Yasmani Grandal, C

5.) Luis Robert, CF

6.) Eloy Jimenez, LF

7.) Vaughn, DH

8.) Garcia, 2B

9.) Engel, RF

Lucas Giolito, P

Here's the Astros lineup:

1.) Jose Altuve, 2B

2.) Michael Brantley, DH

3.) Alex Bregman, 3B

4.) Yordan Alvarez, LF

5.) Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6.) Carlos Correa, SS

7.) Kyle Tucker, RF

8.) Chas McCormick, CF

9.) Martin Maldonado, C

Framber Valdez, P