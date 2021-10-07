White Sox ALDS roster: Rodon in, Keuchel out

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon throws against the Detroit Tigers earlier this season. Rodon could start Game 3 or Game 4 of the American League division series against the Houston Astros. Associated Press/Sept. 20, 2021

HOUSTON -- The White Sox announced their 26-man playoff roster before meeting the Astros in Game 1 of the American League division series Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.

Two decisions are notable: Carlos Rodon is in and Dallas Keuchel is out.

Rodon, who has been bothered by a sore left shoulder, could get a start in Game 3. If a Game 4 is needed in the best-of-five series, Rodon is also an option.

Keuchel was moved to the bullpen late in the season after going 9-9 with a 5.18 ERA in 30 starts.

Here's the Sox's roster:

RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS

Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo Lopez, Lance Lynn, Jose Ruiz, Ryan Tepera.

LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS

Aaron Bummer, Garrett Crochet, Carlos Rodon.

CATCHERS

Zack Collins, Yasmani Grandal.

INFIELDERS

Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Leury Garcia, Cesar Hernandez, Danny Mendick, Yoan Moncada, Gavin Sheets.

OUTFIELDERS

Adam Engel, Billy Hamilton, Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn.

TAXI SQUAD

Jake Burger, Ryan Burr, Matt Foster, Jace Fry, Romy Gonzalez, Brian Goodwin, Dallas Keuchel, Evan Marshall, Seby Zavala.