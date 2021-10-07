Sickly showing for White Sox in 6-1 Game 1 loss to Astros

White Sox's Tim Anderson, left, slides onto home plate while scoring on an RBI single by Jose Abreu during the eighth inning of Game 1 of the ALDS. Wearing a mask after being down for a few days with flu-like symptoms, Abreu's germs still seemed to spread to the Sox's offense in a 6-1 loss to the Astros.

Adam Engel watches a teammate take an at bat against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in Game 1 on Thursday in Houston. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn heads to the dugout after being pulled from the game during the fourth inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Houston Astros Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston.

HOUSTON -- Jose Abreu wound up playing for the White Sox in Game 1 of American League Division Series on Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.

Wearing a mask after being down for a few days with flu-like symptoms, Abreu's germs still seemed to spread to the Sox's offense in a 6-1 loss to the Astros.

Lance McCullers Jr. pitched a strong game, but the sluggish White Sox bats probably made the Houston starter look even better.

"They didn't do much with him," Sox manager Tony La Russa said.

McCullers scattered 4 hits over 6⅔ scoreless innings, easily outperforming the other Lance, Sox starter Lance Lynn.

Tabbed to pitch Game 1 over Lucas Giolito, Lynn lasted just 3⅔ innings and allowed 5 runs on 6 hits and 2 walks.

"I wasn't good," the White Sox's right-hander said. "I wasn't making pitches when I needed to. I gave up some two-out runs on pitches that could have been better. I wasn't making quality pitches when I needed to and that's pretty much it."

Abreu didn't fly down to Houston with the rest of the White Sox on Tuesday as he battled the flu and a fever.

The 2020 American League MVP did arrive one night later, and Abreu took batting practice before Game 1 on Thursday morning and was cleared to play.

"If I told you I'm feeling 100%, I would be lying to you," Abreu said through an interpreter. "But I have to recognize the training staff that we have, they've done a good job with me. I played today because of the commitment I have to this team.

"I have to give my best for the team every day. It doesn't matter how I feel, it was important for me and the team for me to play."

Abreu had the only RBI for the White Sox in the Game 1 clunker, a single in the eighth inning.

"We kept battling and fighting, but we also have to recognize the work that the Astros did," Abreu said. "Their pitcher was good and they did a good job. Our focus is on (Friday) right now."

Lucas Giolito gets the start for the Sox in Game 2, and he will try to hold down a Houston offense that led the major leagues in runs scored during the regular season.

"They're just deep," Lynn said. "They just battle and they don't strike out. They pick and choose times when they want to be aggressive. That's why they've had the success that they've had. From top to bottom, they don't make it easy on you."

La Russa has a hunch the White Sox won't be easy to beat in Game 2.

"If you watch, our club doesn't get discouraged," he said. "If they beat you, tip your cap and you come out tomorrow. There is no doubt in my mind we'll come out ready to play."