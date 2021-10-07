Keuchel left off White Sox's playoff roster

Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

HOUSTON -- Dallas Keuchel was with the White Sox on Thursday, but the veteran left-handed pitcher was not on the 26-man playoff roster.

Along with eight other players on the taxi squad, Keuchel watched Game 1 of the American League Division Series from a suite at Minute Maid Park.

Infielders Jake Burger and Romy Gonzalez, outfielder Brian Goodwin, catcher Seby Zavala and pitchers Ryan Burr, Matt Foster, Jace Fry and Evan Marshall also are on the taxi squad.

Keuchel, who signed a three-year, $55.5 million contract with the White Sox before the 2020 season, was 9-9 with a 5.28 ERA in 32 games (30 starts) this year.

Moved to the bullpen in late September, he wasn't needed in that longer role for the best-of-five ALDS.

"With (Michael) Kopech being built out, having a five-game series and the days off, the starters being able to come back, we felt that we needed more on the position player side," Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz said. "That's the reason for that."

Infielder Danny Mendick, who bounced back and forth between the Sox and Class AAA Charlotte during the season, was added to the playoff roster.

"I'll just tell you it's painful because there are some guys disappointed not to be on it," manager Tony La Russa said. "Some guys are happy to be on it. Like I said in the beginning, and I'll say it again, getting here was filled with contributions from guys who are not on the roster."

Rodon update:

The White Sox obviously feel Carlos Rodon is healthy enough to pitch in the ALDS, putting the left-hander on the playoff roster.

Judging from his performance throwing a bullpen Thursday, Rodon might have a shot at starting Game 3 Sunday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"The thing I'm paying attention to the most is kind of how the ball's coming out of his hand, how the shape of his pitches look," Ethan Katz said. "Right now, he wasn't hesitant. He was throwing it, so it was a good sign."

Rodon, 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA in 24 starts this season after pitching in just 11 combined games the last two years, was regularly throwing 100-mph fastballs in the first half of the season.

His shoulder started bothering him after the all-star break, and the 28-year-old lefty was throwing 90-91 mph in his last start of the season, against the Reds on Sept. 29.

Despite the decrease in velocity, Rodon pitched 5 scoreless innings vs. Cincinnati and allowed only 1 hit.

"It's his first time pitching a lot, so we've been really giving him a lot of extra rest and he's responded sometimes really well," manager Tony La Russa said. "Other times, we had to back him off. But he's taken the ball enough, and when he's taken it, he's been effective."

Lucky break:

Luis Robert is the Sox's hottest hitter, so there were some anxious moments in the dugout Thursday when the center fielder was hit on the right hand by a pitch from Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. in the second inning.

Holding the hand up in the air and shaking it at an awkward angle, Robert was examined by the medical staff and was able to stay in the game.