Why La Russa is nervous heading into Game 1 of ALDS

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa walks to the dugout after making a pitching change during the sixth inning of the team's team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

HOUSTON -- Even with his three World Series rings, one from the Hall of Fame to match, and 14 prior trips to the playoffs, "new" White Sox manager Tony La Russa said he's going to be nervous Thursday afternoon when Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. throws the first pitch of ALDS to Tim Anderson.

That's a good thing.

"I can remember back coaching with Jim Leyland, we would ask ourselves every day from spring training, 'Are you nervous?' " La Russa said Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. "If the answer was no, that's when you didn't care. So I've been nervous my whole career. I'm nervous because I care. We care. And you translate that nervousness into paying attention to getting ready to do your job."

The 77-year-old La Russa has done a great job in his return to the dugout following a 10-year absence from the playing field.

He's taken control of a talented team and overcome a few early stumbles. Like most good managers, La Russa prefers giving all of the credit to his players and staying out of the spotlight.

"The definition of a grinder, that's pretty much it," Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal said. "He's here even before I am, which is pretty tough to do. And he leaves later than I do, so that's also pretty hard to do. The fact that he's a tireless worker, always trying to find an edge."

Rick Renteria had a rough go in the playoffs last season before he was let go as White Sox manager. La Russa's vast October experience could be a difference maker.

"That's definitely something you don't worry about," Grandal said. "You're not worrying about your coaching staff letting the game speed up on them. He's been there, he knows what to do, he's seen lots of different situations that can come up.

"He's been there, so the fact that he's done that, he now has the experience to be able to make a call when he needs to. We stand by that call no matter what and hopefully he doesn't have to make too many calls."

Familiar feel:

The Sox have a tough ALDS matchup against the Astros, but they should benefit from making the playoffs last season, despite losing two of three to the Athletics in the first round and going home.

"Just getting a little bit of taste last year definitely made guys more hungry," Tim Anderson said. "I definitely didn't like the way that Oakland treated us when we were out there. I'm definitely hungry to get back in the postseason and compete some more, but, yeah, they definitely left a bad taste in my mouth.

"We're just going to go out and compete, man, and try to keep it simple and just enjoy the game and enjoy this moment."