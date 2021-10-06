White Sox will give the ball to Lynn to start ALDS against Houston

White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers Friday during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago. Lynn will start Game 1 of the American League division series against the Houston Astros. Associated Press

The White Sox will open the American League division series against Houston Thursday with Lance Lynn on the mound for Game 1, Tony La Russa announced Wednesday.

Lucas Giolito is set to get the ball in Game 2 on Friday.

The team has yet to decide who will start Game 3 on Sunday.

Lynn (11-6, 2.69) made one start against Houston and took the loss after giving up 6 runs in 4 innings.

Giolito (11-9, 3.53 ERA) faced the Astros once this season and earned the win with a complete game, allowing 1 run on 3 hits.

The Astros announced their first two starting pitchers for the series on Tuesday.

Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. takes the mound in Game 1 and lefty Framber Valdez is Houston's starter in Game 2.

McCullers was 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA this season and he was 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in 2 starts against the Sox.

Valdez was 11-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 1-1, 4.05 in 2 starts against the White Sox.