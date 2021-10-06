White Sox hoping Abreu (flu) is ready to go in Game 1

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu reacts after being called out on strikes during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

HOUSTON -- They've dealt with one health issue after another since late in spring training, so what's one more in the playoffs?

The White Sox are hoping the latest crisis is more of a false alarm, but there is a chance RBI machine Jose Abreu is going to miss Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

Abreu sat out Sunday's final game of the regular season with flu-like symptoms not related to COVID-19.

Showing up with a fever at Tuesday's workout at Guaranteed Rate Field, the 34-year-old first baseman was sent home and did not accompany the White Sox to Houston.

Abreu was flying to Texas on Wednesday night, and the Sox aren't sure he will be able to play in the postseason opener Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.

"He had a tough (Tuesday) night with fever and now we're all brimming with happiness and excitement because the fever broke," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. "He passed the tests, which are mandatory. He's flying back here tonight and then we'll see what his strength level is for tomorrow, but our worst fears were never realized. He'll be back in uniform."

Abreu was hit by 22 pitches during the season, once in the head. He was involved in a heavy collision with the Royals' Hunter Dozier and missed one game.

He did miss three games with a left-ankle injury shortly after slamming into Dozier, but Abreu ended the season leading the Sox in games played (152), home runs (30) and RBI (117).

Going up against an Astros team that can pound the baseball, the White Sox know they need Abreu's bat in the lineup to counter the expected attack.

"He definitely means a lot to this ballclub," shortstop Tim Anderson said. "I think he's the biggest key that we need healthy. But I'm sure you know, we all know how stubborn he is and you know he's not going to want to sit out. He's not going to be happy about that. So that's a positive."

Abreu always seems to pick himself up, dust off and stay on the field. He's probably going to play in Game 1, but not before La Russa exercises the usual caution.

"We've had several conversations in the clubhouse about how stubborn he's going to be about admitting how he feels for the game tomorrow," La Russa said. "Put his hand on the baseball bible and see. I think for certain, if he's not in there tomorrow, he'll be in there Friday."

The Sox were able to pick up the slack left by injuries to Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert and Yasmani Grandal for long stretches, and they continued to stack up wins.

Losing Abreu, even for one game, is something they'd rather not deal with in a short best-of-five playoff series.

"You definitely don't want him to be feeling bad, but to know that he's on his way is a huge boost for us," said Lance Lynn, who starts for the White Sox in Game 1. "He's kind of the heart and soul of the team. He plays through anything. He's always there day in and day out and gives you everything he's got. So we're looking forward to seeing him, for sure."