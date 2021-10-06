'He's earned it, he's worked hard': Bears starting rookie QB Fields Sunday over Dalton

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) waits for the ball from center Sam Mustipher (67) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago.

LAKE FOREST -- Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start this week for the Bears in their Week 5 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite veteran Andy Dalton returning to practice this week, Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed that Fields will be the starter.

"This isn't something that's just happened right away," Nagy said of Fields. "He's grown to this point. He's earned it, he's worked hard."

The move is a clear shift for Nagy and the Bears. Nagy said as recently as Monday that Dalton would be the starter if he is healthy.

Dalton injured his knee during the Bears' Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The 11th-year veteran tweaked his knee after scrambling and running out of bounds along the Bears' sideline. Fields finished out the first half and played the entire second half of that game.

Fields started each of the past two games, a loss to Cleveland in Week 3 and a win over Detroit on Sunday.

The loss to Cleveland was a historically bad game for the Bears offense. Fields finished 6-of-20 passing for 68 yards.

He rebounded in the win over Detroit with 209 yards on 11-of-17 passing with 1 interception.

When the Bears drafted Fields with the 11th overall pick in last spring's draft, the team said from the beginning that Dalton would be the starter.

Nagy referenced his experience with rookie Patrick Mahomes in 2017, when Mahomes sat nearly his entire first season.

When training camp opened, Dalton took nearly all the first-team reps, with Fields serving as the backup. Once the regular season started, Fields served as the backup and the scout team quarterback in practice.

Fields played sparingly in the season opener. Nagy used him in special packages here and there throughout the game, but it didn't appear there were any plans to play him extensively.

Dalton's knee injury in Week 2 changed all of that.

"In regards to Andy, I can't say enough good things about Andy Dalton," Nagy said Monday. "I've been around a lot of special people, guys who have done thing the right way. ... I love the type of teammate that he is and continues to be. He's as good as they get."