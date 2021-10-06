Blackhawks' defenseman Kalynuk out 2-4 weeks with ankle sprain

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk and St. Louis Blues center Nikita Alexandrov battle to reach the puck Saturday during the second period in Independence, Missouri. Associated Press

The Blackhawks announced that defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk will miss 2-4 weeks with a right ankle sprain.

Kalynuk injured the ankle after being ridden into the end boards by Reese Johnson during Tuesday's practice at Fifth Third Arena. The 24-year-old had 4 goals and 5 assists in 21 games last season.

"It's unfortunate for him, but it's rare the player that doesn't go through something like that at some point," said coach Jeremy Colliton. "Just got to get through it. Hopefully it'll make him stronger."

Defenseman Caleb Jones did not practice Wednesday due to left wrist soreness