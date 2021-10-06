Blackhawks' defenseman Kalynuk out 2-4 weeks with ankle sprain
Updated 10/6/2021 3:13 PM
The Blackhawks announced that defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk will miss 2-4 weeks with a right ankle sprain.
Kalynuk injured the ankle after being ridden into the end boards by Reese Johnson during Tuesday's practice at Fifth Third Arena. The 24-year-old had 4 goals and 5 assists in 21 games last season.
"It's unfortunate for him, but it's rare the player that doesn't go through something like that at some point," said coach Jeremy Colliton. "Just got to get through it. Hopefully it'll make him stronger."
Defenseman Caleb Jones did not practice Wednesday due to left wrist soreness
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.