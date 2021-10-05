McCullers, Valdez to start first 2 games for Astros; White Sox TBA

Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez will start in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Friday. Associated Press

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will start in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Thursday. Associated Press

The Astros announced their first two starting pitchers for the American League Division Series on Tuesday.

Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. takes the mound against the White Sox in Game 1 and lefty Framber Valdez is Houston's starter in Game 2.

McCullers was 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA this season and he was 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in 2 starts against the Sox.

Valdez was 11-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 1-1, 4.05 in 2 starts vs. the White Sox.

The Sox are waiting until Wednesday to announce their starters. Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn are going to pitch the first two games, regardless of the order.

"Guys were pitching until the end of the weekend and we weren't together yesterday, so today is our first day eyeballing them," manager Tony La Russa said Tuesday. "Really, it's wanting to track at the end of a long season who needs the extra day and who doesn't. I believe you've got to take care of your club and you don't want to rush to something and change your mind later because you have more information."

Giolito (11-9, 3.53 ERA) faced the Astros once this season and earned the win with a complete game, allowing 1 run on 3 hits.

Lynn (11-6, 2.69) made one start against Houston and took the loss after giving up 6 runs in 4 innings.

Dylan Cease is a lock to pitch Game 3 for the White Sox.

If there is a Game 4, Carlos Rodon is the likely starter as long as his left shoulder checks out.

Rodon's fastball was only clocked at 90-91 mph in his last start of the regular season, against the Reds on Sept. 29. He still had success, limiting Cincinnati to 1 hit over 5 scoreless innings.

The Sox have some time to decide if Rodon is healthy enough to pitch a possible Game 4.

"Had a nice throw (Monday), looked OK today, that pushes it to Wednesday," La Russa said. "So far, still under consideration. It's a good sign."

Rodon could give the Astros fits, no matter how he's feeling.

"You don't know," catcher Yasmani Grandal said. "You might get the 100-miles per hour Rodon or you might get the 90-miles per hour Rodon. As I keep talking with hitters and opposing teams, they all say the same thing, 'I'm expecting this guy to throw 100 and he's throwing 90 now.'

"It's almost like they can't let down because they don't know when the 100 is going to come. So we can play it to our advantage and work a game plan that works for him."