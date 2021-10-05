How you can watch the White Sox in the ALDS

Fans stand as they watch Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks work Saturday during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago. Associated Press

The White Sox begin their quest to win a playoff series for the first time since 2005 Thursday afternoon against the Houston Astros in the American League division series.

Fox Sports 1 will air game 1 and games 3, 4 and 5 if need. MLB Network will broadcast game 2.

If you cut the cord on cable, you can stream all Fox Sports 1 games on the Fox Sports app. You can also stream FS1 and MLB network games on FuboTV and YouTube TV. Both services offer free trials for new users.

Here's what you need to know to watch the games.

Game 1

First pitch: 3:07 p.m. Thursday

Network: MLB network/FSN1

Game 2

First pitch: 1:07 p.m. Friday

Network: MLB network

Game 3

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. Sunday

Network: MLB network/FSN1

Game 4

First pitch: TBD Monday*

Network: MLB network/FSN1

Game 5

First pitch: TBD Wednesday, Oct. 13*

Network: FSN1

* If necessary