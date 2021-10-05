How they fared: Recapping the 2021 season series between White Sox and Astros

White Sox relief pitcher Matt Foster reacts after giving up a 2-run home run to Houston Astros' Abraham Toro during the seventh inning in Houston. Associated Press/June 17, 2021

By Matt Baron

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of their American League division series.

In advance of that highly anticipated matchup, a Chicago sports pessimist might point out that the Astros beat the Sox five straight times this season. But an optimist would counter that the Sox triumphed in the last two contests.

Along comes the grizzled October realist to declare: "That's all ancient, regular-season history. It's the playoffs. Play ball!"

(But first, let's take a gander at how those seven games played out.)

Game 1: Cease ... and Desist (Astros 10, White Sox 2)

With a 43-25 record and in first place by 4 ½ games over the Cleveland Indians, the White Sox are fresh off an extra-inning victory over the Tampa Bay Rays when they journey to Minute Maid Park.

The good vibes evaporate quickly, as Michael Brantley wallops a 3-run home run before Dylan Cease secures an out. Cease surrenders 7 runs (6 earned) and is lifted with one out in the fourth inning. Meantime, Astros starter Jose Urquidy goes 7 innings, giving up RBI singles to Jose Abreu and Adam Engel.

Game 2: 9th Inning Letdown (Astros 2, White Sox 1)

White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon reacts after walking Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado with the bases loaded during the fifth inning in Houston. - Associated Press/June 18, 2021

It's a pitchers' duel between Chicago's Carlos Rodon and Houston's Luis Garcia on this Friday night. Both give up a mere run and strike out 8 in 7 innings of work. The Sox strike first on an Abreu RBI single that brings Brian Goodwin home in the 1st inning.

Rodon allows only 3 hits, but a bases-loaded walk to catcher Martin Maldonado ties the game in the fifth. The Sox lose when Garrett Crochet surrenders a one-out double to Yordan Alvarez that plates Yuli Gurriel in the ninth.

Game 3: Astros Lance Chisox (Astros 7, White Sox 3)

White Sox relief pitcher Jose Ruiz walks back to the mound as Houston Astros' Carlos Correa rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning in Houston. - Associated Press/June 19, 2021

With attendance steadily rising -- from roughly 22,000 and 31,000 the prior two evenings to 35,000-plus on this Saturday night -- the Sox send Lance Lynn (1.51 ERA) to the mound.

He lasts only 4 innings, allowing 6 earned runs on 8 hits. A third-inning, bases-loaded double by Robel Garcia (filling in for the injured Alex Bregman) is the key blow. Framber Valdez works 7 solid frames for Houston, and Sox rookie Andrew Vaughn's sixth home run and 2 hits are among the few bright moments for Chicago.

Game 4: Clean sweep for Houston (Astros 8, White Sox 2)

White Sox manager Tony La Russa makes his way to the mound to remove starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel, second from right, during the third inning against the Houston Astros in Houston. - Associated Press/June 20, 2021

For the series finale, former Astro Dallas Keuchel gets the start for the Sox. In his first return to Houston as an opposing pitcher, the former Cy Young Award winner sports a gaudy 6-1 record -- and is summarily shelled for 6 runs (3 earned). Having walked three batters and given up 4 hits in the Astros' 5-run third inning, Keuchel departs after recording only 8 outs.

A 2-run Jake Lamb homer in the second off Lance McCullers Jr. is Chicago's only answer to Houston's 14-hit onslaught. After arriving in the Lone Star State with a 3 ½-game edge over the Astros, the Sox are now a half-game behind for what will prove to be home-field advantage in the ALDS.

Game 5: A real Bummer for Pale Hose (Astros 7, White Sox 1)

White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease, left, reacts after talking with catcher Zack Collins during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros in Chicago. - Associated Press/July 16, 2021

Sweet Home Chicago, it's the first game after the All-Star Break -- a Friday evening with nearly 35,000 in the stands. Anderson greets McCullers with a leadoff triple, then comes home on a Yoan Moncada double. Alas, Sox bats go silent -- there are no more hits until Anderson leads off the ninth with a single.

Meantime, Houston reaches Cease for two in the third and another in the fifth (old friend Brantley homers off him again). A 4-run spree against reliever Aaron Bummer puts the game out of reach in the seventh. Sox pitchers throw 3 wild pitches and hit two batters. With apologies to the 1983 Sox "Winning Ugly" rallying cry, this is Losing Ugly.

Game 6: Chicago Powers to W (White Sox 10, Astros 1)

White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, right, celebrates with catcher Zack Collins after the White Sox defeated the Houston Astros 10-1 in Chicago. - Associated Press/July 17, 2021

Lucas Giolito delivers a complete-game gem, striking out 8, walking nobody, and giving up only 3 hits. A solo homer by Abraham Toro in the 8th spoils the shutout. By that point, it's a blowout: Astro starter Jake Odorizzi is the first of four Houston hurlers to get victimized by the long ball.

In the third inning, the Sox get back-to-back home runs from Zack Collins and Anderson. From the fifth through seventh innings, Gavin Sheets, Abreu and Jake Burger add four-baggers. Abreu's three-run shot is the biggest, while Burger's solo blast is his first as a big leaguer.

Game 7: Sox blank Astro" (White Sox 4, Astros 0)

The White Sox's Jose Abreu watches after hitting a double during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros in Chicago. - Associated Press/July 18, 2021

On this sunny Sunday afternoon, Rodon issues a reminder that his All-Star Game selection the previous week was no fluke. He gives up only a third-inning single while fanning 10 through 7 innings.

In contrast to his winning effort a month earlier, Houston's Valdez drops only his second game in 7 decisions. Moncada and Anderson reach him for solo home runs, with Engel and Danny Mendick contributing RBI singles. To cap the shutout, Michael Kopech and Liam Hendriks take turns taking down the Astros one-two-three.

The victory moves the Sox 8 games ahead of the Indians and one game in front of the Astros for home-field advantage in the playoffs. That latter advantage does not last long.