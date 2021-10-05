Blackhawks' Kalynuk injures ankle, may be out "weeks"

Associated press Coach Jeremy Colliton said defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk injured his ankle during practice on Tuesday and will likely miss "weeks."

The Blackhawks suffered their first serious injury of the preseason when Wyatt Kalynuk injured an ankle during practice at Fifth Third Arena on Tuesday.

Coach Jeremy Colliton did not have an exact timeline, but said the defenseman will be out for "weeks."

It is a somewhat significant loss as Kalynuk was quarterbacking the second power-play unit.

"You feel for him, for sure," Colliton said. "He did have an excellent finish to the year and he wants it bad, so he'll do everything he can to be back soon."

Kalynuk's 4 goals -- in just 21 games -- tied him with Duncan Keith for the most among Hawks blue liners last season. He also had 5 assists.

The 24-year-old was injured when Reese Johnson pushed him hard into the end boards as the two raced back for a loose puck. Kalynuk stood up gingerly, made his way to the bench and sat out the rest of the drill.

He finished practice, then was diagnosed with the injury.

Jakub Galvas, drafted in the fifth round by the Hawks in 2017, has been getting more of a look and could replace Kalynuk. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Czech Republic native spent the last two seasons playing in the Finnish Elite League. Riley Stillman and Nicolas Beaudin are two other options.

Connolly on waivers:

The Hawks placed veteran forward Brett Connolly on waivers Tuesday. Connolly, who carries a $3.5 million cap hit, was acquired from Florida along with the rights for Henrik Borgstrom.

This was a move that many expected, one that would save the Hawks $1.125 million against the cap if Connolly goes unclaimed and is assigned to Rockford.

"The issue is we've had some really good performances from some other players -- particularly young guys -- and that's part of the business sometimes," said coach Jeremy Colliton.

Watch what you eat:

Connor Murphy was this year's most in-shape Blackhawks player, as determined by the pre-camp fitness test. So does the defenseman go around boasting this fact to his teammates?

Not exactly.

"I'll get messed with," Murphy said with a wide smile. "If they see me pick up a fry or a piece of chocolate they think I'm going to lose my place in the conditioning rankings. So I get more teased about it than I would give."