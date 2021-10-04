'When Andy's healthy, he's our starter': Nagy says Dalton will start if healthy

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields listens to head coach Matt Nagy Sunday before playing against the Detroit Lions. Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, left, looks to pass as quarterback Justin Fields watches as they warmup before a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago. Associated Press/Aug. 14, 2021

LAKE FOREST -- Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Monday morning that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will start if he's healthy in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dalton has missed two full games after injuring his knee in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rookie Justin Fields finished the Bengals game and started the next two games, a loss to Cleveland in Week 3 and a win over Detroit on Sunday.

Nagy said the Bears plan on giving an update on Dalton's status by Wednesday.

"When Andy's healthy, he's our starter," Nagy said Monday. "What's been great about these last couple weeks is Justin has had the opportunity to play and get significant snaps. So we've just to go see where Andy's health's at."

Fields struggled mightily in the Week 3 loss to the Browns, but rebounded to throw for 209 yards on 11-of-17 passing with an interception against the Lions. The Bears beat the Lions, 24-14, on Sunday at Soldier Field.

"I just appreciate and think that there's a lot of great things that [Fields has] done, there's a lot of great things that he can learn from," Nagy said. "Andy's also, it's important to see, that Andy's done a lot of good things as well."

Nagy declined to provide any updates on injured running backs David Montgomery and Damien Williams or injured defensive tackle Akiem Hicks. All three suffered injuries in Sunday's win. Nagy said the Bears should know more in the next day or so.