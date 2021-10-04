Some good, some bad during Blackhawks' 6-4 preseason victory at Detroit.

Blackhawks players celebrate after a preseason victory over the Red Wings, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit. Associated Press

It's not common for an NHL team's veterans to travel for preseason games, but an odd schedule for the Blackhawks forced coach Jeremy Colliton's hand a bit this year.

With no home games for a week, Colliton elected to bring Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, defensemen Seth Jones and Connor Murphy, goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and most of the rest of his regulars to Detroit on Monday.

"We've got some guys who have only played one game and I think we've got to get better," Colliton said after practice at Fifth Third Arena. "So I'm excited to see that tonight."

The Hawks took a 3-0 lead in less than 10 minutes, but they also allowed 4 power-play goals in a wild 6-4 victory over the Red Wings.

MacKenzie Entwistle scored twice for the Hawks, both coming off assists from linemate Brandon Hagel. Entwistle's second goal was the game-winner, coming with 9:40 remaining. DeBrincat added an empty netter with 13 seconds left.

In the first period, Tyler Johnson scored on the power play at 4:22, defenseman Jake McCabe rifled home a blast two minutes later, and Philipp Kurashev scored at 9:40 off a perfect pass from Hagel.

Toews and Hagel finished with 3 assists, while Kane had 2.

The Hawks have some work to do on the penalty kill, however, as all of the Red Wings' goals came on the man advantage. Two tallies came on redirected passes in front of Fleury (36 saves).

Colliton was somewhat understanding about his team blowing leads of 3-0 and 4-1, noting that it is just the preseason.

"I get it," he said. "We let off the gas a bit and we turned the puck over and gave them some momentum, which they didn't score (with), but they started feeling better about themselves. Obviously they get those power plays and they converted on them.

"Overall we've got to build on the positives. Certainly there's lots of areas to work on -- PKs and managing the puck in the second period.

"But (we got a) couple wins and got some guys feeling good about themselves with really good efforts."

The Hawks also won 5-1 at St. Louis on Saturday.

"The group that played Saturday (took) a big step forward," said Colliton, who liked the play of Entwistle, Jujar Khaira, Mike Hardman, Henrik Borgstrom and defenseman Lukas Galvas.

The Hawks' final two preseason games at Minnesota on Thursday and at home against the Wild on Saturday. They begin the regular season at Colorado on October 13.