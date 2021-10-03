One-week mirage or something to build upon?

Bears running back Damien Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Justin Fields during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

Start printing playoff tickets.

Get Justin Fields' Hall of Fame plaque ready.

Extend the contracts of Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace for five years. Heck, 10.

Because after what we saw at Soldier Field on Sunday, it's clear that all of this and more can and -- by golly -- should happen.

(We'll pause here to let you soak up the sarcasm).

Look, there's no doubt the Bears looked like a viable NFL team during a 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions.

They did incredible, never-before-seen things like establishing a running game, hitting wide open receivers and protecting the quarterback. Actually, these things are seen every week in places like Kansas City, Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Arizona and wherever Tom Brady is under center.

Now the question is, can the Bears take what happened and attack the Raiders the same way? Or will they, ahem, crap out in Vegas?

Odds are it's the latter. These are the Bears, after all.

But for one moment we'll give credit where credit's due -- and that's to the entire offense and an opportunistic defense that took advantage of perhaps the most clueless franchise on the planet.

(How do you go for fourth-and-1 when in field-goal range, down 10 with under 4½ minutes remaining? Truly mind-boggling).

The Bears' first two drives were just what the doctor ordered -- some meat-and-potatoes play-calling by offensive coordinator Bill Lazor that saw David Montgomery run 6 times for 32 yards and Fields go a perfect 3-for-3 for 29 yards. There were no cute misdirection plays or silly formations. Just ground-and-pound.

Perfect. You've set the tone.

And on the second play of the next drive, the Bears took advantage as Fields (11-for-17, 209 yards) dropped back and heaved a gorgeous rainbow to Darnell Mooney (5 catches, 125 yards) that went for 64 yards.

You had to ask if you were watching an alternate universe version of the Bears.

That 6-play, 89-yard drive ended with a 9-yard TD run by Montgomery, putting the Bears up 14-0 -- a lead they took into halftime. (Let's not forget Detroit should have had at least 9 points by now, but some truly comical ineptitude kept the Lions off the scoreboard).

On the Bears' opening drive of the second half, Fields zipped a bullet to Allen Robinson for 28 yards, then connected with Mooney for 32. Montgomery and Damian Williams had 20 combined rushing attempts at this point and would finish with 31.

Incredible what happens when you use the run to set up the pass, isn't it?

So game balls all around for the offense.

Going forward, there are still some glaring issues facing this 2-2 squad.

One revolves around the defense, a unit that allowed Jared Goff to throw for 299 yards and Jamaal Williams to bulldoze his way to 66 yards on just 14 carries. It's not like this damage was done during garbage time, either, because the Lions moved the ball effectively all day.

Another issue revolves around an astounding lack of discipline. Not only were the Bears penalized 7 times for 61 yards, but the D-line also completely quit after Eddie Goldman jumped offsides on fourth-and-1 late in the fourth quarter. Goff threw complete for 9 yards, but it could have been far worse against a more potent offense.

Those are coming, too, because after the Raiders, the Bears face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers and then (gulp) Tom Brady and the Bucs. Then they host San Francisco, go to Pittsburgh and host Baltimore.

So while 2-2 looks OK right now, it's easy to envision a six-game skid on the horizon -- especially with Montgomery (knee) and Williams (quad) both banged up.

On second thought, maybe it's best to hold off on printing those playoff tickets.