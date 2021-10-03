Montgomery's knee injury puts damper on Bears' win over Lions

Bears running back David Montgomery grimaces in pain after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Soldier Field. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Despite a resurgent afternoon for a troubled Bears offense, it didn't come without a potential problem.

Running back David Montgomery suffered a left knee injury in the fourth quarter and did not return to Sunday's 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy offered few specifics regarding Montgomery's status following the win.

"We'll work through all that stuff here in the next couple days, so I won't have anymore on that," Nagy said.

Montgomery had his second-best output of the season with 106 yards on 23 carries and 2 touchdowns.

"Tough," Bears center Sam Mustipher said regarding the injury. "I spoke about Dave, you know, I could speak about Dave for hours, what he means to our team, the identity that he has. I know it's early in his career, but you see the way he runs, you see the way he plays, the energy, the effort. He really is the embodiment of what it means to be a Chicago Bear. Hopefully things are great with him."

What could potentially muddle their depth in the immediate future is backup Damien Williams leaving with an unspecified quad injury, which could possibly open the door for sixth-round draft choice Khalil Herbert to see some more action, depending on the severity.

"David's a leader. He's one of the team captains. He talks to us before every game. I mean, he's a dog," Bears quarterback Justin Fields said. "He's bringing the same energy every day at practice and every game. And I hope my boy, I hope it's not too serious. But you know, even if it is, he's still going to be a leader on this team and still going to continue to lead this offense each and every day."

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney had a banner afternoon, reaching 125 yards on five catches. It included a lofty 64-yard completion from Fields, which was their longest pass play of the season. The previous long was 21 yards.

"That's a big play in the game and that's going to give us momentum," Fields said. "The more explosive plays you can get, the better. Of course, that play was a backed-up play. We were kinda backed up and that was a big shot. And that just goes with momentum and practice.

"Me and Mooney, we stay almost every day after practice to throw at least a few extra routes so me and him are pretty much always on the same page. He had a great day today. He balled out."