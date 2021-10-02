Healthy Robert ready to bask in October spotlight with Sox

After tearing his right hip flexor and missing three months, center fielder Luis Robert is fully healthy and is the White Sox's hottest player heading into the playoffs. Associated Press

Torn hip flexors are rarely seen in major-league baseball.

When Luis Robert dropped to the ground with that injury at Guaranteed Rate Field in early May, there were some serious concerns.

•Was the White Sox center fielder's career over?

•Was Robert's season over?

•If he did return, would he be the same dynamic player?

Five months later, the answers are in.

It was a long, trying recovery, and Robert was understandably tentative when he rejoined the Sox's lineup in early August.

But with two months of healthy baseball under his belt heading into the playoffs, Robert's all-around skills have been on prominent display.

That's bad news for the Astros, and any other team that might run into the White Sox in the postseason.

"He's playing to his huge talent," manager Tony La Russa said of the 24-year-old outfielder.

Robert has only played 123 games with the Sox and he's not widely known outside of Chicago.

He'll be in the national spotlight later this week when the American League Division Series opens. Look for Robert to make a name for himself.

"There are times which make me feel like you can do everything on the field, you can dominate," Robert said through a translator. "But there are other times where there are things that look harder for you. It's just baseball. Sometimes you can do things very easily and then sometimes you can't find a way to make things happen. You have to deal with it.

"I'm glad that this year, the results have been there for me and I've been consistent with those results."

Heading into Saturday's game against the Tigers, Robert was batting .356 with 13 doubles, 11 homers, 34 RBI and 30 runs scored in 40 games since returning from the injured list.

"He's in a good way," first baseman Jose Abreu said. "He's playing with a lot of fun. He's so talented, you can expect that from him."

Robert is a gifted defender who covers more ground than most center fielders and the serious hip injury has not diminished his speed.

He's still an aggressive hitter that doesn't draw many walks, but Robert's improved patience has been paying off.

The White Sox have a nice head of steam as the playoffs approach and Robert has been their most productive player.

"Last year after the first month, I had a few games where I just felt lost at the plate," Robert said. "I didn't feel like myself and the pitchers took advantage of it. At the end of the season, I remember it was against the Cubs, those three games here, I was able to figure it out and start feeling better and I carried that to the postseason.

"This year, I've been more selective at the plate and I know the pitchers now know I'm not swinging at too many pitches out of the strike zone and they have to come at me. I'm ready for the good pitches and I've been able to hit those pitches hard and have good results."