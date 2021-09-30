Gonzales: Could Sox's Kopech go from go-to reliever to starter? It's possible

White Sox reliever Michael Kopech has adjusted well in his new role, but could be headed back to the starting rotation next season. Associated Press

Michael Kopech has displayed the ability to pitch in a dominating manner similar to what left-handed reliever Andrew Miller did for the Cleveland Indians during their 2016 World Series run.

But in the grand scheme, Kopech will apply his experiences as a reliever to his future role as a starter.

"He's encountered all sorts of different situations and pressure and lack thereof in certain outings that will serve him well," general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday, one day before Kopech threw three scoreless innings in relief of Carlos Rodon.

For all the attention given to the White Sox's rotation due to their success and delicate health, Kopech has earned his share of the spotlight. After missing nearly all of the previous two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and opting out of the 2020 season during the COVID pandemic, the Sox have carefully deployed him as a reliever and spot starter -- with limitations.

His role could become more significant, and not due solely to the health of Rodon's tender left shoulder.

"He can pitch in different situations," manager Tony La Russa said.

Kopech's Wednesday outing was his longest since he pitched four innings in a May 14 start against Kansas City, but more encouraging was he threw only 35 pitches.

Efficiency, combined with a two scheduled days off after Games 2 and 4 of the American League Division Series, would allow La Russa to employ Kopech, 25, more frequently while not putting his arm in danger.

"He's in a spot right now that if we want him to get through a big part of the lineup, he can go at three hitters or pitch three innings," pitching coach Ethan Katz said. "It's one of the two, which is great because he's versatile. And what he has, it's a big weapon for us."

With the aid of a comfortable lead and knowledge that he would throw more than one inning, Kopech gradually threw more than just his 98 mph fastball. In his third inning of work, he threw a first-pitch curve to Max Schrock before striking him out on consecutive sliders to complete a three-pitch at-bat.

"For the most part, when he gets more innings, he's able to mix everything in," Katz said. "He's doing a lot of work on the side, which has really helped the development of his curve and changeup.

"At times it's showing up on the field. Sometimes, it's not. But he's working on it constantly."

During his rehabilitation from arm surgery, Kopech studied the likes of Gerrit Cole, Jacob deGrom and Jack Flaherty. And when he returned last spring, Kopech learned to prepare to pitch every day instead of the starter's routine of getting ready for every fifth day.

Kopech, according to a team official, prefers to talk only after games he pitches. But he discussed his adjustments in a Zoom interview with reporters after pitching three scoreless innings against Cleveland May 1.

"I've never ever doubted my ability," said Kopech, who has a 35.4 strikeout rate this season. "Sometimes I've doubted my preparation. But the past two years I've had nothing but time to prepare, so I feel like I'm prepared this year."

At the same time, the White Sox are ready to summon Kopech to the rotation in 2022, pending any radical changes. Rodon is a free agent after this season and will command a lucrative contract as long as he remains healthy.

Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel and Dylan Cease are under contact or team control through at least next season, leaving a spot for Kopech.

"We'll come up with a smart plan as to how we grow him as a starter in 2022, but the ability and poise is there, and I think this year has served to make his better," Hahn said.

In a perfect world, Kopech contributes to a playoff win with a key strikeout, and then develops into a front-line starter for several years.

That was the path followed by the late Bob Welch, who struck out Reggie Jackson to win Game 2 of the 1978 World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers before developing into a 27-game winner 12 years later for the Oakland Athletics -- managed by La Russa.

"Every day is an exciting day," Kopech said.

