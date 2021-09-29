Anderson appealing three-game suspension for actions in scrap vs. Tigers

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson played against the Reds Wednesday night after appealing his three-game suspension for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons Monday in Detroit. Associated Press

Tim Anderson was in the White Sox's lineup Wednesday night in his customary leadoff spot, but only after appealing his three-game suspension for an on-field incident in Monday's scrap against the Tigers at Comerica Park.

The suspension -- which does not include the playoffs -- and undisclosed fine were issued by Major League Baseball after it was determined Anderson made contact with umpire Tim Timmons.

Anderson obviously disagrees with the decision, posting the following response on his Twitter account: "I call BS 100(%)."

Since he is appealing the suspension, MLB announced: "The discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is complete."

Friday fireworks?

The White Sox and Tigers did some pushing and shoving during Monday's makeup game at Detroit.

The two teams are back on the same field this weekend at Guaranteed Rate Feild, and cooler heads should prevail as long as Sox first baseman Jose Abreu isn't hit by another pitch.

Dallas Keuchel said he would "stick up" for Abreu, but the White Sox's left-hander is not scheduled to pitch in the final series of the regular season, unless it's out of the bullpen.

The Tigers reacted to Keuchel's words on Tuesday.

"I mean, that's part of who the White Sox are," infielder Niko Goodrum told the Detroit Free Press. "They talk. That builds them up. As a whole, you can hear them from the dugout. That's just who they are, and that's fine. They play their game. We play our game. That's the type of team they are. They're very animated. Let them be them and we'll be who we are."

Last look:

The White Sox wrap up the regular season with a weekend series against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Lance Lynn (10-6, 2.72) starts for the Sox Friday night, followed by Lucas Giolito (11-9, 3.58) and Dylan Cease (13-7, 3.95).

Lynn, Giolito and Cease are likely going to start the Sox's first three playoff games next week, although it's uncertain if Lynn or Giolito gets the ball in Game 1.

Cease has been a pleasant surprise, and his 221 strikeouts (in 161⅔ innings) rank third in the American League.

"You can just see him growing," manager Tony La Russa said. "He handles being sharp early and getting a little out of whack and he gets back on it or he starts out of whack and gets on it or he starts sharp and stays sharp. I think we've seen him experience everything and nothing has gotten to where he stops competing, which is probably the most important professional trait you need in this game."