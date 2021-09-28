How, when you can buy White Sox playoff tickets

The White Sox look to do a lot more celebrating in the postseason, and tickets for the first two rounds of the playoffs go on sale at 2 p.m. Wednesday only at whitesox.com. Associated Press

A limited number of single-game tickets for American League Division Series and possible American League Championship Series games at Guaranteed Rate Field go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. Wednesday on whitesox.com only.

The sale offers tickets for two ALDS games and four potential ALCS games. Fans are limited to four postseason tickets per game. Single-game tickets for postseason games that are not played will be refunded within four to six weeks.

The White Sox are on target to begin the playoffs at Houston Oct. 7 and 8. The first game at Guaranteed Rate Field would be Oct. 10.

Suites for the postseason are available for purchase. Fans can visit whitesox.com/postseason or call (312) 674-1000 for information about suite availability and pricing.

Season ticket holders, partners and other select groups will receive information by email about exclusive presale opportunities.

Fans with questions about ticket sales should contact tickets@chisox.com.