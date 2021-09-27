Colliton: 'No expectations' for Toews to play in Blackhawks' opener, but 'he keeps improving'

In this July 13, 2020, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews skates during NHL hockey practice in Chicago. Toews is back after he missed last season while dealing with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome. Associated Press

When Blackhawks training camp opened last week Jonathan Toews said he didn't know if he'd be ready for the season opener at Colorado on October 13.

Well, after four practices the Hawks are certainly preparing like Toews -- who missed all of last season with an illness -- will face the Avalanche.

On the first day, coach Jeremy Colliton placed Toews on a line with Dominik Kubalik and Brandon Hagel. Then, on Monday, Toews was on the top power-play unit with Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat, Tyler Johnson and defenseman Seth Jones.

"We're trying to help him move along and gain conditioning and strength and timing and all those things," Colliton said. "For him to do that we're going to include him for sure. Again, as we said early, no expectations. We'll see.

"But excited. I feel he keeps improving."

Toews looks solid thus far. While there haven't been any "wow" moments or highlight-reel goals, the future Hall of Famer doesn't look out of place.

Is there some rust, like an errant or mishandled pass? Sure, but that's to be expected.

What's also expected is for Toews to reassume his leadership role as team captain. Apparantly, he hasn't lost his touch.

"He probably feels like he is a new guy a little bit," Hagel said. "But the best way to describe it is he is the captain; he makes everyone feel comfortable. He'll come and talk to you and get to know you in any which way. It's nice to see that."

If Toews is ready, it sets up an interesting domino effect.

First and foremost, it means the Hawks have added a 200-foot center who figures to win 55% or more of his faceoffs.

Next, it should allow Kirby Dach to develop as a third-line center for at least part of the season.

Then there's the power play. Putting Toews on the top unit with those other four veterans means the Hawks should have a significant edge on the man advantage.

Remember, the Hawks ranked 30th last season in PP faceoff percentage at 47.2%. They were 11th on the power play overall, but only 24th in the last 39 games.

This was the first day Colliton had his team working on special teams. The top unit looked strong, with DeBrincat scoring twice and Johnson adding another tally on goalie Kevin Lankinen.

"We just talked about this (beforehand) and then when we went out there and moved the puck really well," said the 31-year-old Johnson, whose took on a lesser role with Tampa the last two seasons. "Had some pretty good looks and goals. "That's something that gives you a lot of confidence when you can basically talk about it for five minutes and go out there and show what we did."

While the first group has 3,427 games of NHL experience, the second unit's elder statesman is 26-year-old Dominik Kubalik (124 games). He was joined by Kirby Dach (82 games), Philipp Kurashev (54), Henrik Borgstrom (58) and D-man Wyatt Kalynuk (21).

"They're there because we think they can do it," Colliton said. "We had a very young team last year and a lot of those guys have quite a bit of experience now."

Slap shots:

Colton Dach, who was injured Saturday, did not practice Monday. Coach Jeremy Colliton deemed the injury day-to-day. "I'm hopeful we're going to see him soon, but I don't know that," Colliton said. Dach was drafted 62nd overall in July. ... The Hawks will hold an intrasquad scrimmage at Fifth Third Arena at 10 a.m. Tuesday. There will be three 15-minute periods.