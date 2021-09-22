Gonzales: Sox reliever Crochet got a taste of postseason last year. He's ready for more.

Garrett Crochet leaves Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series in Oakland last year after experiencing arm trouble. Associated Press

As a freshman nuclear engineering student, left-hander Garrett Crochet realized some courses at the University of Tennessee were just as formidable as the opponents he faced in the SEC and in his short time in the major leagues.

"I've got some hatred for chemistry," said Crochet, who eventually changed his major to finance. "But it was definitely cool to see that side of (academics)."

Crochet's frenetic pace has slowed to a healthy, methodical course that should enable him to prosper with the White Sox and fulfill the deep postseason runs that have eluded him since his freshman year at Tennessee in 2019.

Crochet, 22, immediately drew comparisons to Chris Sale because of his 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame, and that he reached the majors in the same year he was selected in the first round (2020). And at some point, Crochet could evolve into a starting role in the same manner as Sale.

For now, the additions of closers Liam Hendriks and Craig Kimbrel, along with the return of Michael Kopech after the 2020 COVID season has lessened the need for Crochet, who has a 2.38 ERA in 54 games, to pitch in late-inning situations.

"Getting a taste last year has now helped me slow things down," Crochet said. "I got all the confidence in them coming in behind me, and I think they have all the confidence in me going in before them. I'd say it's more relaxing having them."

Nevertheless, Crochet's course to the majors was eventful and, in some ways, more challenging.

"I can say that he's light years ahead of where he was as a freshman," Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said of Crochet's maturity. "We really asked too much of him. We didn't have a lot of options. We decided we were going to win or lose with this guy."

Crochet was one of Vitello's first recruits, but Crochet nearly attended a junior college in his native Mississippi until Vitello saw him at a July 4 tournament in Houston on the advice of a friend, gained his commitment despite a late push from Texas and Tulane and enrolled him shortly before classes started one month later.

Vitello looked more at Crochet's talents than his inexperience, as he started in 11 of his 16 appearances and faced the likes of Mississippi ace Ryan Rolison, who became a first-round pick of the Rockies in the 2018 draft.

"Here was a small-town kid pitching in the SEC," Vitello said. "He was a no-doubter, stuff wise. But he was very immature when it came to things like sleeping habits and nutrition."

Crochet's 62 strikeouts were fifth most by a Tennessee freshman pitcher, but heart-to-heart talks were needed. Vitello recalled a Vols strength coach and pitching coach Frank Anderson (father of Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson) conducting sit-downs.

"Garrett was armed with tools," Vitello said. "And then he started to understand numbers and put them to good use."

Crochet's quick liking to first-pitch strikes and getting ahead in counts drew comparisons to Max Scherzer, who excelled at Missouri when Vitello was an assistant coach.

"He matured so much in his time here," said Vitello, who coached Tennessee to the 2021 College World Series. "He wasn't on the big stage in high school. He wasn't projected as a first-rounder prior to his junior year.

"With all respect to others, I think (Sox amateur scouting director Mike Shirley) and his staff outworked everybody."

The Sox enhanced the effectiveness of Crochet's fastball at their alternate site in Schaumburg last summer, which helped him earn a late September promotion to the majors despite no minor league experience.

The Sox's frustration of losing the third and deciding game of their best-of-three American League Wild Card Series at Oakland was compounded by Crochet suffering arm problems after striking out the only two batters he faced.

Some of the fears were alleviated when Crochet was diagnosed with a flexor strain that would require rest but not surgery.

"It was tough to put it behind me because it really feels like it wasn't that long ago," Crochet said. "But at this point into the year, it feels like I'm past that. And now I'm just focused on winning the World Series."

