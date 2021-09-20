Engel cleared to rejoin White Sox on Tuesday

Limited to 33 games due to injuries this season, outfielder Adam Engel is scheduled to be back with the White Sox for Tuesday's game vs. the Tigers in Detroit. Associated Press

There's been no shortage of welcome back celebrations with the White Sox this season.

Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert are up and running after missing months due to injury, Yasmani Grandal is fully recovered from knee surgery and Carlos Rodon, Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito rejoined the starting rotation in good health.

Now Adam Engel is scheduled to return to the Sox on Tuesday at Detroit.

"He looks good, feels good," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said.

It's been a rough year for Engel.

After injuring his hamstring late in spring training, the outfielder was out until early June.

Engel missed another three weeks with the hamstring and has been back on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation since Aug. 13.

If he can get back in the flow before the regular season ends on Oct. 3, Engel is the Sox's likely option to start in right field.

In his limited play with the White Sox this year, Engel's hitting .248/.339/.505 with 7 home runs and 18 RBI over 33 games.

Abreu sits:

One of the most difficult parts of Tony La Russa's job is telling Jose Abreu he has the day off.

La Russa delivered that message to the American League's reigning MVP before Monday night's game at Detroit.

"Well, I've got my arms in casts because he broke both of them," the Sox's manager deadpanned.

Actually, La Russa said the news was almost welcome by Abreu.

"He was less insistent than usual," La Russa said. "The wear and tear, it's a good time for it. He's got sore spots all over."

Tepera update:

After lacerating his right index finger. relief pitcher Ryan Tepera is eligible to come off the injury list Tuesday.

Tepera did some throwing Sunday and Monday but likely might needs a few more days.

"It's improved," manager Tony La Russa said. "He still feels some discomfort. Hopefully it's healing and we get him back as soon as possible."