Fields steps in for injured Dalton, keeps Bears ahead of Bengals 20-17

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields finds some room to run in the Cincinnati Bengals defense during their game Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mark Busch/mbusch@shawmedia.com

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields slides down in front of Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither during their game Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mark Busch/mbusch@shawmedia.com

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields scrambles away from the Cincinnati pass rush during their game Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton throws a screen pass under the pressure of Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell during their game Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mark Busch/mbusch@shawmedia.com

Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy calls a play during the first half of their game against Cincinnati on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mark Busch/mbusch@shawmedia.com

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields hands the ball off to running back Damien Williams during their game against Cincinnati on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mark Busch/mbusch@shawmedia.com

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields picks up yardage during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mark Busch/mbusch@shawmedia.com

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields did just enough to keep the Chicago Bears ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 Sunday afternoon in the Bears home opener.

Fields completed just 6 of 13 passes for 60 yards, led the Bears to a paltry pair of field goals in five possessions. He ran eight times for 37 yards. That came with a couple of false starts and a dangerous fumble coming out of halftime.

After their defense landed four-straight takeaways, the Bears gave up a 42-yard touchdown pass to Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Nursing a 10-point lead with 3:50 to play, Fields threw an interception to Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who returned the ball 18 yards to the Bears' 7.

The Bengals scored on the next play on a pass to Tee Higgins. Within one minute's time, they scored 14 points to cut the lead to 20-17.

The following drive, Fields motored for a crucial conversion with a 10-yard scramble on third-and-9. The Bears were able to pick up a few first downs with David Montgomery to seal the win.

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton had to leave the game with a knee injury, so Fields moved into the game.

Roquan Smith rumbled for a pick-six to make it 17-3 Bears with 10:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Jaylon Johnson and Angelo Blackson then had consecutive interceptions the following two drives. The Bears' defense overall rebounded from its poor Week 1 with four sacks and four turnovers in Week 2.

Dalton missed Chicago's final drive in the second quarter. He threw a touchdown to Allen Robinson on the game's opening possession.

Dalton played his first nine seasons with the Bengals and made three Pro Bowls. He spent last year with Dallas and led the Cowboys to a win at Cincinnati.

Fields led the Bears on their final possession of the first half with Dalton hurt.

Dalton warmed up at halftime but Fields led the Bears in the third quarter.

The Bears face Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns on the road next Sunday. Kickoff is at noon.