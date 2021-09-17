Gonzales: How much will coaching play a role in developing new Cubs nucleus?

Kris Bryant is congratulated by third base coach Brian Butterfield after hitting a solo homer July 12, 2019, at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels infield/third base coach Brian Butterfield has been with the team since 2020. He was fired by the Cubs in 2019. During his Hall of Fame speech recently, Derek Jeter credited Butterfield with making him a better ballplayer. He said Butterfield was one of two instructors "most responsible" for his development. Associated Press

Derek Jeter credited Brian Butterfield for being one of two instructors "most responsible" for his development that led to a Hall of Fame career during his 20 years with the Yankees.

Yes, that's the same Brian Butterfield who tried to prepare the likes of infielders Javier Baez and Addison Russell with drills consisting of fielding 20 consecutive grounders flawlessly. But Butterfield, who accompanied Joe Maddon to the Angels, wasn't retained by the Cubs after the 2019 season.

The latter represented a flashpoint of a Cubs franchise trying to cultivate a new era now that the core represented by Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Baez possessed major influence over the coaching staff in the eyes of management -- as evidenced by the staff changes after the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Which brings us to the next step in this rebuilding phase. Now that the core has departed, can this current coaching staff enhance the next wave of players projected to form the nucleus?

To the coaching staff's credit, the new players have relished the early drills and video sessions. The base running buffoonery -- mostly by Baez and Rizzo prior to their departures -- hasn't resurfaced. Many young position players are performing the way they should -- as if every game could be their last in the majors. Manager David Ross hasn't been forced to bench players as he did with Baez following a base running lapse earlier this season.

Despite the departure of Bryant, rookie slugger Patrick Wisdom has been eager to work at other positions besides third base.

Alfonso Rivas is destined to improve his 73.2 percent contact, which would enhance the organization's mission to cut down on its alarming strikeout rate.

Since being acquired on waivers from the Athletics in late July, first baseman Frank Schwindel has improved in all offensive facets. Schwindel has hit himself into strong consideration at first base for 2022. He has struck out only five times in 64 plate appearances and possesses a 1.216 OPS in September.

But the big picture can't be overlooked. Many scouts concur it's dangerous to make evaluations in September, when rosters are expanded and several unproven pitchers and players take the place of veterans either unproductive or shut down due to medical reasons.

Second, Schwindel wasn't developed within the organization, so it could be a matter of merely getting a chance to play on a full-time basis.

The Cubs have rode the roller coaster with 2016 first-round pick Ian Happ, but they've seen hot streaks offset by created-like slumps.

Ross observed that Happ's more aggressive approach has resulted in his impressive production, but his latest ascent occurred well after the team surrendered its playoff efforts.

Many resources have been poured into helping Happ, but does his recent surge suggest he'll be tendered a contract and receive around $6 million as a second-year arbitration-eligible player?

The July sell-off has provided bullpen auditions for newcomer Codi Heuer (who has performed well), Manny Rodriguez and Trevor Megill for 2022. That has been accompanied by curious decisions and growing pains.

For instance, Rodriguez continues to struggle with his slider, his second pitch, as evidenced by a tiebreaking home run by Brian Goodwin of the White Sox on a 2-1 pitch Aug. 6, and a wild pitch on a 2-2 pitch that scored the tying run for the Pirates Sept. 5.

A mix-up between Megill and catcher Robinson Chirinos led to a game-winning passed ball at Philadelphia Wednesday.

These mistakes separate the contending teams from pretenders and dependable pitchers from fringe major leaguers.

After Ross was hired as manager after the 2019 season, he wanted to hire Juan Castro as a coach but was denied, two sources confirmed. Castro, who played parts of 17 major league seasons, is completing his second season as the Phillies' infield coach.

Meanwhile, Ross has frequently praised Andy Green, his bench coach, for aiding his preparation and supervising early infield drills since joining the Cubs in 2020.

The early work isn't as taxing as the "boot camp" Jeter experienced with Butterfield in the fall after committing 56 errors in his first full minor league season in 1993.

There aren't any Derek Jeters in the organization, but precise instruction could help the Cubs in their attempt to return to prominence.

