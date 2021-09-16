Rodon scheduled to start vs. Tigers early next week

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon yells after striking out Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Chicago.

On a normal schedule, Carlos Rodon would have started against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday or Thursday.

The White Sox's left-hander is being eased back into the rotation after being sidelined with shoulder soreness. Rodon isn't going to pitch against the Rangers in Texas over the weekend, but he's expected to be back on the mound against the Tigers in Detroit early next week.

Rodon has been given plenty of rest in the second half of the season, and the Sox are hoping he's ready to cut it loose in the playoffs.

"I think we've gone this much into the season thinking that (extra rest), and the results have been outstanding," manager Tony La Russa said. "Most probably, he'll pitch once next week and once the last week. So maybe two more starts and that would set him up for lots of rest for, if we get in, one of the playoff games."

Rodon last pitched Sept. 10, when he went 5 innings against the Red Sox and allowed 1 run on 3 hits to go with 7 strikeouts.

Position switches:

After reliever Mike Wright was ejected for hitting Shohei Ohtani with a pitch in the ninth Thursday, Romy Gonzalez moved to the mound from third base and struck out Max Stassi on four pitches to end the inning.

Gonzalez recalled pitching one time in high school.

"That was pretty cool to get out there, especially to get a strikeout," Gonzalez said. "That was a nice experience."

Jose Abreu filled in for Gonzalez at third base for the final out, the first time he's ever played the position.

"Is there any doubt that he would do whatever?" manager Tony La Russa said of Abreu. "If they were all like him, all of our jobs would be easier, what you do, what I do, fans. He's very special."