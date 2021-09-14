White Sox activate Anderson, Giolito; Vaughn to IL

Sox starter Lucas Giolito was reinstated Tuesday from the 10-day injured list. Associated Press

Shortstop Tim Anderson was reinstated from the 10-day injured list, the White Sox announced Tuesday. Associated Press

The White Sox activated shortstop Tim Anderson and pitcher Lucas Giolito ahead of Tuesday night's series opener with the L.A. Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox also placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation. The move is retroactive to Friday.

The Sox recalled catcher Zack Collins from Class AAA Charlotte and optioned catcher Seby Zavala and infielder Danny Mendick to Charlotte.

Anderson has been out since Aug. 29 with a left hamstring strain. Giolito has been sidelined since Sept. 1 with a strained left hamstring suffered in his last start Aug. 31.

Collins is hitting .202/.324/.331 (36-178) with 11 doubles, four home runs, 24 RBI and 23 runs scored over 72 games this season with the Sox.

Vaughn has not played since last Thursday at Oakland. He has 15 home runs, 45 RBI and 54 runs scored in 120 games.

Mendick is hitting .220 in 71 games over six stints with the Sox his season.

Zavala is hitting .183 in 37 games. He became the first player in major league history to hit his first three career homers in the same game July 31 vs. Cleveland.