Why White Sox should be worried as playoffs approach

Chicago White Sox starter Carlos Rodon delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs on Aug 7. Associated Press

There's been so much to like about the White Sox this season.

May 2 was the last day they weren't in first place.

Jose Abreu is tied for the major-league lead with 103 RBI.

Liam Hendriks leads the American League with 32 saves.

The Sox are a lock to make the playoffs for the second straight season, which has never happened in the 121-year history of the franchise.

Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert and Yasmani Grandal are all healthy at the same time.

Enjoying another break in the schedule Monday before opening a three-game series against the A's in Oakland, not everything is right with the White Sox.

They grinded through the first five months of the season when Jimenez, Robert and Grandal were on the injured list for lengthy stretches, but the Sox are sputtering down the stretch.

Sunday's 6-0 loss at Kansas City leaves them with a 25-23 record after the all-star break. In the first half, the White Sox were 54-35.

The Sox had the depth to cover Jimenez, Robert and Grandal going down, with players like Andrew Vaughn, Gavin Sheets, Brian Goodwin and Billy Hamilton among those stepping up.

They also leaned heavily on starting pitchers Lance Lynn, Carlos Rodon, Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease, and that's why the current concerns are valid.

Lynn is on the injured list with right knee inflammation, Giolito's out with a strained left hamstring and Rodon is not going to pitch against Oakland as he continues to deal with fatigue and soreness in his throwing (left) shoulder.

With 24 games remaining in the regular season, the White Sox's rotation currently consists of Cease, Dallas Keuchel and Reynaldo Lopez.

Jimmy Lambert was recalled from Class AAA Charlotte Monday and he's likely to start in Giolito's spot Tuesday night.

After the 2020 season was shortened to 60 games due to COVID-19, this year figured to be a physical challenge for all 30 major-league teams.

It's been that and more, and now the Sox are looking at a decimated rotation.

Lynn is eligible to come off the IL later this week, and it would be a huge boost for the White Sox if the Cy Young Award candidate can get back on the mound this weekend against Boston.

"Started dealing with it after the (Aug. 12) start in Iowa," Lynn said. "It hasn't gone away. Each start has been a little different, but it's one of those things where we probably could have kept going. But we didn't want to risk putting something in jeopardy where I was going to be worrying about things coming down the stretch for the playoff push or in October.

"So using this time with the off days and a little break here to make sure I'm ready to go for the playoff push and into October if we get that opportunity."

Giolito could be back in the White Sox's rotation early next week.

"The entire season, coming off a 60-game season, right back into 162, it's a bit of a challenge," the right-hander said. "I thought that I was doing great, feeling strong and unfortunately a little thing happens with me. We've had those little things happen with a lot of our guys and obviously we had some big ones early in the year as well.

"But I think that going through these kinds of things, whether it be injuries or a slump or whatever, at the end of the day, it only makes us stronger. We learn from all that, learn how to manage our bodies, manage our minds and I'm feeling very good about our situation as the month progresses, I think everyone is getting all the rest they need, getting the times in the games they need. We'll come out pretty strong."

Of the three injured starters, Rodon is the biggest worry.

Limited to 42⅓ total innings the last two seasons as he came back from shoulder and Tommy John surgeries, Rodon missed most of August with shoulder discomfort and the problem has popped up again.

"There's been a number of times in games where we've taken him out and he says, 'I've got more,' and I said, 'No, that's enough,'" manager Tony La Russa said. "That's what's concerning, that all this should add up to where right now he would be in peak form. You have to face the reality. He wants to be out there and he doesn't feel it, but we are optimistic. If we just get smart and back off, he'll pitch for us. Maybe it will be next week. We are going to try our best."