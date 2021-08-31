White Sox place Lance Lynn on 10-day injured list

White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn was placed on the injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Sunday, the team announced. Associated Press

The White Sox placed All-Star right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right knee inflammation and recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Class AAA Charlotte.

The move for Lynn is retroactive to Sunday.

Lynn, 34, is 10-4 with a 2.59 ERA and 152 strikeouts over 24 starts this season, his first with the White Sox. He leads the American League in ERA, opponents average (.204) and slugging percentage (.338), and ranks among the leaders in opponents OPS (2nd, .605), WHIP (4th, 1.08), strikeouts per 9 innings (5th, 10.08) and wins (T-7th).

Mendick, 27, is batting .217 (33-152) with five doubles, two home runs, 20 RBI and 13 runs scored in 66 games over five stints with the White Sox in 2021.