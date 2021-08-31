Bears make final cuts, release 53-man roster

Chicago Bears quarterbacks Nick Foles, left, and Andy Dalton watch as quarterback Justin Fields, right, looks to pass during NFL football practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Thursday, July 29, 2021. Associated Press

The Bears officially announced their 53-man roster Tuesday afternoon, listed below. Teams across the NFL needed to trim their rosters down from 80 by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

For the first time, the NFL rquired teams to cut down the roster on the Tuesday prior to Week 1. In the past, the final cuts came over Labor Day weekend, just days before regular season practices began. Teams will have several more days to explore the free agent market before Week 1 practices begin next week.

Teams can sign as many as 16 players to the practice squad, that could include recently released players who clear waivers. Practice squad players practice with the team during the week but don't dress on game day. They could be pulled up to the active roster if someone on the 53-man roster is placed on the reserve list for an injury or COVID-19.

It's worth noting a couple things: Defensive lineman Mario Edwards was placed on the reserve/suspended list and must sit out two games for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy. Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who had back surgery this month, needed to be placed on the 53-man roster, but will likely be moved to injured reserve very soon. Jenkins needs to start the season on the 53-man roster to be able to return during the 2021 season. Running back Tarik Cohen is going on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which means he will be out at least six weeks.

Here's the Bears' roster, which opens the season Sunday, Sept. 12, on the road against the Los Angeles Rams:

Quarterback (3)

Andy Dalton

Justin Fields

Nick Foles

Running back (3)

David Montgomery

Damien Williams

Khalil Herbert

Receivers (5)

Allen Robinson

Darnell Mooney

Marquise Goodwin

Damiere Byrd

Rodney Adams

Tight end (5)

Jimmy Graham

Cole Kmet

Jesse James

Jesper Horsted

J.P. Holtz

Offensive linemen (10)

Jason Peters

Cody Whitehair

Sam Mustipher

James Daniels

Germain Ifedi

Larry Borom

Elijah Wilkinson

Lachavious Simmons

Alex Bars

Teven Jenkins

Defensive linemen (5)

Akiem Hicks

Eddie Goldman

Bilal Nichols

Khyiris Tonga

Angelo Blackson

Inside linebacker

Roquan Smith

Danny Trevathan

Alec Ogletree

Christian Jones

Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Caleb Johnson

Josh Woods

Outside linebacker (4)

Khalil Mack

Robert Quinn

Trevis Gipson

Jeremiah Attaochu

Cornerbacks (4)

Jaylon Johnson

Kindle Vildor

Duke Shelley

Xavier Crawford

Safeties (4)

Eddie Jackson

Tashaun Gipson

Deon Bush

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Specialists (3)

Cairo Santos

Pat O'Donnell

Patrick Scales

Physically unable to perform (1)

RB Tarik Cohen

Suspended (1)

DL Mario Edwards (will miss two games)

The cuts

The following players were cut and must go through waivers before becoming free agents:

DT Daniel Archibong

WR Isaiah Coulter

G Dieter Eiselen

CB Thomas Graham

G Arlington Hambright

TE Scooter Harrington

K Brian Johnson

WR Jon'Vea Johnson

LB Sam Kamara

WR Chris Lacy

DT LaCale London

RB Ryan Nall

WR Dazz Newsome

RB Artavis Pierce

WR Riley Ridley

DB Tre Roberson

DB Dionte Ruffin

LB Charles Snowden

DB Teez Tabor

LB James Vaughters

OT Tyrone Wheatley

The following vested veterans were cut and are not subject to waivers:

CB Artie Burns

DB Marqui Christian

NT Mike Pennell (injury settlement)

C Adam Redmond

CB Desmond Trufant