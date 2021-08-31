Bears make final cuts, release 53-man roster
The Bears officially announced their 53-man roster Tuesday afternoon, listed below. Teams across the NFL needed to trim their rosters down from 80 by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
For the first time, the NFL rquired teams to cut down the roster on the Tuesday prior to Week 1. In the past, the final cuts came over Labor Day weekend, just days before regular season practices began. Teams will have several more days to explore the free agent market before Week 1 practices begin next week.
Teams can sign as many as 16 players to the practice squad, that could include recently released players who clear waivers. Practice squad players practice with the team during the week but don't dress on game day. They could be pulled up to the active roster if someone on the 53-man roster is placed on the reserve list for an injury or COVID-19.
It's worth noting a couple things: Defensive lineman Mario Edwards was placed on the reserve/suspended list and must sit out two games for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy. Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who had back surgery this month, needed to be placed on the 53-man roster, but will likely be moved to injured reserve very soon. Jenkins needs to start the season on the 53-man roster to be able to return during the 2021 season. Running back Tarik Cohen is going on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which means he will be out at least six weeks.
Here's the Bears' roster, which opens the season Sunday, Sept. 12, on the road against the Los Angeles Rams:
Quarterback (3)
Andy Dalton
Justin Fields
Nick Foles
Running back (3)
David Montgomery
Damien Williams
Khalil Herbert
Receivers (5)
Allen Robinson
Darnell Mooney
Marquise Goodwin
Damiere Byrd
Rodney Adams
Tight end (5)
Jimmy Graham
Cole Kmet
Jesse James
Jesper Horsted
J.P. Holtz
Offensive linemen (10)
Jason Peters
Cody Whitehair
Sam Mustipher
James Daniels
Germain Ifedi
Larry Borom
Elijah Wilkinson
Lachavious Simmons
Alex Bars
Teven Jenkins
Defensive linemen (5)
Akiem Hicks
Eddie Goldman
Bilal Nichols
Khyiris Tonga
Angelo Blackson
Inside linebacker
Roquan Smith
Danny Trevathan
Alec Ogletree
Christian Jones
Joel Iyiegbuniwe
Caleb Johnson
Josh Woods
Outside linebacker (4)
Khalil Mack
Robert Quinn
Trevis Gipson
Jeremiah Attaochu
Cornerbacks (4)
Jaylon Johnson
Kindle Vildor
Duke Shelley
Xavier Crawford
Safeties (4)
Eddie Jackson
Tashaun Gipson
Deon Bush
DeAndre Houston-Carson
Specialists (3)
Cairo Santos
Pat O'Donnell
Patrick Scales
Physically unable to perform (1)
RB Tarik Cohen
Suspended (1)
DL Mario Edwards (will miss two games)
The cuts
The following players were cut and must go through waivers before becoming free agents:
DT Daniel Archibong
WR Isaiah Coulter
G Dieter Eiselen
CB Thomas Graham
G Arlington Hambright
TE Scooter Harrington
K Brian Johnson
WR Jon'Vea Johnson
LB Sam Kamara
WR Chris Lacy
DT LaCale London
RB Ryan Nall
WR Dazz Newsome
RB Artavis Pierce
WR Riley Ridley
DB Tre Roberson
DB Dionte Ruffin
LB Charles Snowden
DB Teez Tabor
LB James Vaughters
OT Tyrone Wheatley
The following vested veterans were cut and are not subject to waivers:
CB Artie Burns
DB Marqui Christian
NT Mike Pennell (injury settlement)
C Adam Redmond
CB Desmond Trufant