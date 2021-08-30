Girls volleyball: Hoffman Estates handles Streamwood in 2

Hoffman Estates' Abby Major and Chloe Cruz found the right zones Monday in Hoffman Estates.

Major delivered with kills while Cruz was coming up aces as Hoffman Estates rolled past Streamwood 25-20 and 25-10.

"I thought our communication was very good," Hoffman Estates coach Pat Moran said. "We have games Tuesday and Wednesday so we wanted to set the tone. The girls are very passionate and focused."

Hoffman (2-1), which plays Wheeling on Tuesday and Elgin on Wednesday, used the outside hitting of Major to pull away in the first set.

With the scored tied at 7-7, Major had a pair of kills and Jillian Cuartero had a pair of aces as the Hawks surged ahead 11-7. Streamwood (3-5) never got within three points from there.

"The sets were really good," said Major, who had four of her seven kills in the first game.

"I was focusing on hitting the zones. Coach Moran has been helping me with that and was able to find those open spots."

The Hawks got flying in game two thanks to the serves from Cruz. She had three aces and put the ball in difficult spots for the Sabres to return as Hoffman jumped out to a 6-0 advantage.

"I was just trying to hit zone five because coach (Peter) McBride (was) giving the zone to hit to," said Cruz, who would had four aces in the match. "That's what I was focused on."

Hoffman outside hitter Izzy Troyes also had a big night. The sophomore had five of her eight kills in the second set as the Hawks flew to an easy win.

"Both Abby and Izzy did great," Moran said. "I am happy. This is a young team with just two seniors. This is a very good group."

Caurtero had three kills for the Hawks while Maya Schmidt and Karlee Hendricks had two kills each. Elyssa Wuerffel had 22 assists.

Streamwood never could get back in the match after the Sabres fell behind 11-7 in the first game.

"It was a little rough out there," Streamwood coach Shelly Mueller said. "We fought in the first set, but lost our gusto in the second."

Marisa Hauserman had four kills while Isabella Archulita and Emma sales each had three kills.