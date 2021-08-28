Wisdom's launch party continues in Cubs' 7-0 win over White Sox

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills, right, celebrates with third baseman Patrick Wisdom after they defeated the Chicago White Sox Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

When the White Sox played a three-game interleague series against the Cubs last season, first baseman Jose Abreu launched 6 home runs and had 9 RBI.

Such a display of crosstown power was likely never to be seen in Chicago again, but Patrick Wisdom is threatening to repeat very recent history.

At Guaranteed Rate Field Friday night, the Cubs' third baseman hit 2 home runs that were overshadowed by Yasmani Grandal's 2 homers and 8 RBI in a 17-13 loss to the Sox.

A day after celebrating his 30th birthday, Wisdom kept the party going with 2 more home runs Saturday night in the Cubs' 7-0 win over the White Sox.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Wisdom is the first rookie to have consecutive multi-homer games in Cubs franchise history. He also has 6 RBI in the first two games against the Sox.

"I mean, wow, what he's doing is so impressive," Cubs manager David Ross said. "When he touches the ball, it just doesn't come down. It explodes off his bat. Nice couple of nights for him."

Wisdom's first homer Friday was a 3-run shot that helped stake the Cubs to a 6-0 lead in the first inning.

On Saturday, Wisdom hit a solo home run in the first inning and he added another solo shot in the fifth.

Unlike Friday, the Cubs didn't squander the big early lead. Rafael Ortega's grand slam in the fourth inning and Alec Mills' brilliant start supported another big night by Wisdom and the Cubs rolled to a lopsided victory.

"I know what I can do," Wisdom said after running his season home run total to 25. "I kind of surprise myself sometimes. I think it's just talking things over with the staff here, just kind of slowing things down, taking it pitch by pitch. If I get frustrated with a certain at-bat, I've got to flush it and move on.

"Take the positives and learn from it and get on to the next at-bat and try to get more good swings off."

White Sox ace Lance Lynn is ready to flush Saturday's start. The big right-hander gave up all 7 runs over 5 innings in his worst outing of the season.

"When you give up three home runs and a grand slam, it's not going to be a good night," Lynn said after his ERA rose from 2.20 to 2.59. "Over the course of the year, I've been able to make pitches and get out of those situations. And with the grand slam, kind of threw it where I wanted to. (Ortega) put a good swing on it and was able to get it out.

"The two pitches to Wisdom, he's in a good spot and he was able to put good swings on them. So that's part of it. Tonight wasn't one of those nights. I'll learn from it and get better. And every once in a while, you need a slap in the face to get yourself going."

Mills was rolling toward a complete-game shutout before running out of gas in the ninth inning and being lifted with one out.

"Obviously, they hit fastballs well but they also hit strike spin well," Mills said after his longest start since Sept. 13 of last season. "So it was one of those things where I'm going to pitch to my strengths. I think I can locate the heater well and I think I had that tonight.

"It was really kind of taking advantage of some early swings and trying to create some bad contact. I got in a groove pretty early on and kind of ran with it."