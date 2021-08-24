Fields gets the start in preseason finale Saturday at Tennessee

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start Saturday's preseason game at Tennessee, coach Matt Nagy announced Tuesday.

Starting quarterback Andy Dalton will have the day off. Fields will likely see two quarters of action. The Bears are expected to start their starting offensive line, but skill position starters like receiver Allen Robinson or running back David Montgomery will likely have the day off.

Dalton started the previous two preseason games. He played the entire first half last week against Buffalo. Fields came in and played the second half.

Dalton remains the starting QB and is expected to start in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 12. Nagy said once the regular season begins, production will matter and results will matter.

"Big picture, when we talk about this, we said whoever is going to be best for the Chicago Bears, and that's going to obviously deal with production and wins," he said.