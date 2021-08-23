White Sox pitching prospect Jared Kelley has sore shoulder checked out

It's been a tough season for Jared Kelley, one of the White Sox's top pitching prospects.

Shut down for six weeks after experiencing elbow soreness in late May, Kelley had to leave Sunday's start with low Class A Kannapolis due to right-shoulder discomfort.

The Sox's second-round draft pick in 2020 out of Refugio High School in Texas, Kelley is 0-7 with a 7.61 ERA in 12 starts with Kannapolis and the Arizona Complex League this season.

"He was able to see a doctor (Monday)," said Chris Getz, the White Sox's assistant GM/director of player development. "There seems to be an impingement. We are going to do a further evaluation, but the initial checkup was a positive one. It looks like he is going to be able to get back and pitch for us, but we still want to do more of an assessment to make sure that he's feeling OK and it's safe to continue to finish out the season."