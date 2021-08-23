Lat surgery shelves Stiever for season
Updated 8/23/2021 7:08 PM
After suffering a lat injury in an Aug. 12 start for Class AAA Charlotte, Jonathan Stiever had surgery Monday and he's out for the season.
The right-hander appeared in one game for the White Sox this season. Stiever gave up 3 runs on 4 hits against the Rangers and did not retire a batter.
In 2 starts for the Sox last year, he was 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA. Stiever was 5-5 with a 5.84 ERA in 17 starts with Charlotte this season.
