On a new path, Trubisky slices through Bears

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky passes during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Bears Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Soldier Field. Associated Press

It was only a preseason game, but Saturday must've felt good for former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Trubisky and the Buffalo Bills scored touchdowns on their first four possessions. Buffalo won the game, 41-15, in Week 2 of preseason action.

The 26-year-old former No. 2-overall draft pick of the Bears finished the first half 20-for-28 passing for 221 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Trubisky's day ended at halftime, and the Bills held a 34-6 lead.

"I thought he looked really good," Bears head coach Matt Nagy said. "He was playing very efficient, making good throws. Again, the personal side of that, you spend three years with somebody and you try to help and do everything you can and he does the same. He's on a new path and we're on a new path and I think he did a good job today, they did a good job coaching, so it's credit to them."

The Bears elected not to re-sign Trubisky last offseason, ending his four-year tenure with the team. He signed a one-year contract with Buffalo in March to serve as the backup for starter Josh Allen. Allen is healthy, but hasn't played in the preseason. Trubisky earned the starting nod Saturday at Soldier Field in place of Allen.

The Bears offense, meanwhile, was sluggish under the direction of starting quarterback Andy Dalton. The 11th-year veteran played the entire first half. He connected with receiver Rodney Adams for a 73-yard touchdown pass, but otherwise had a highly unproductive day.

Dalton's last throw of the day was intercepted by Bills cornerback Nick McCloud, sending Dalton off the field to a spattering of boos from the home fans. Dalton ended his day 11-for-17 passing for 146 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Bears punted on three of their first four possessions and running back Damien Williams fumbled on the other. Buffalo answered each of those drives with touchdown scoring drives of 72, 64, 53 and 34 yards.

"I feel like for us we didn't get in too much of a rhythm early," Dalton said. "Consecutive three-and-outs. We started to get a drive together and then the turnover. Penalties set us back at times. We have to be a little more efficient and more consistent with our performance."

The Bears were still playing without much of their expected starting offensive line. Elijah Wilkinson started at left tackle. Veteran Jason Peters warmed up prior to the game but did not play. He only just signed with the team this week. Alex Bars started at right guard in place of James Daniels, who has been limited with a quad injury. Lachavious Simmons started at right tackle. Germain Ifedi (hip) has yet to participate in training camp.

Top wide receiver Allen Robinson and running back David Montgomery both warmed up prior to the game but didn't play.

"That's part of this time of year," Dalton said. "There's a lot of evaluation that's going in and it's a lot of being smart with the guys and making sure guys are ready to go Week 1. That's the most important thing, because once the season gets going you want to make sure everybody's healthy and ready to go.

Even with all the missing players, Bears head coach Matt Nagy no doubt would've liked to see more out of Dalton and the offense. Dalton and the first-team offense picked up only four first downs on seven possessions in the first half. They made it over midfield just once.