Bears receiver Adams celebrates baby girl's birth with touchdown

Bears wide receiver Rodney Adams catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Andy Dalton as Buffalo Bills' Siran Neal defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

Nothing could wipe the wide grin off Rodney Adams' face.

First, the 26-year-old Bears wide receiver and his wife welcomed a baby girl into the world. Brexleigh Michelle Adams was born the night before Saturday's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Adams spent the night sleeping on the couch in the hospital with his daughter right next to him. The baby and her mother are doing well, Adams said.

He found time for maybe five hours of sleep, then headed straight for the stadium when he woke up. In the second quarter of Saturday's game, Bears quarterback Andy Dalton threw toward Adams down the right sideline. He was covered by one defensive back.

Adams reached up and over the defender's helmet to grab the football, and made a mad dash toward the end zone.

"I saw my little girl at the hospital, who we just gave birth to last night," Adams said when asked about the play. "That's what I saw."

Adams celebrated in the end zone by rocking the football like a baby.

"Man, it was amazing," Adams said. "(There) isn't even the word, having her yesterday, coming out and scoring a touchdown for her and my wife. Man it's crazy. It's crazy."

The touchdown was the highlight of the day for the Bears, who struggled in a 41-15 loss. For Adams, it was only the second best thing that happened to him over the past 24 hours.