Trubisky leads Bills to 4 TD drives to start game as Dalton, Bears struggle in 41-15 loss

Buffalo Bills' Jake Kumerow, a South Elgin High School graduate, smiles after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, as Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday in Chicago. Associated Press/David Banks

The struggles continued for the Chicago Bears' starting offense during the their game against Buffalo at Soldier Field on Saturday.

And the defense? Well, it looked no better as Mitch Trubisky and the Bills jumped out to a 34-6 halftime lead.

The Bears ended up losing 41-15.

Andy Dalton got the start at quarterback for the Bears, but he was able to generate just 1 first down on the first four drives. It came on a 13-yard pass to Jesse James. That "drive" stalled, however, when James was whistled for holding and Damian Williams fumbled the ball back to Buffalo two plays later.

Trubisky, selected second overall by the Bears in 2017, directed TD drives on Buffalo's first four possessions. He went 20-for-28 for 221 yards and a TD in the first half and did not play in the second.

The Bills were aided by missed tackles by Mario Edwards Jr. and Kindle Vildor, as well as blown coverage on a 19-yard completion to begin Buffalo's third drive.

The Bears finally connected on a big play when Dalton hit WR Rodney Adams on a 73-yard touchdown pass on the team's fifth possession. Adams (3 catches, 89 yards) picked the ball off the defender's helmet, then raced to the end zone.

Dalton was 11 of 15 for 146 yards. Williams had 8 yards on 5 carries.

The Bears did not use starting RB David Montgomery or starting WRs Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney.

Rookie QB Justin Fields (9-for-18, 80 yards) fared a bit better in the second half, directing a couple of decent drives, one of which ended in a TD run by Khalil Hebert.

Fields also picked up 46 yards on 5 carries.

