Bears getting crushed by Bills at halftime

Buffalo Bills' Jake Kumerow, a South Elgin High School graduate, smiles after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, as Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday in Chicago. Associated Press/David Banks

The struggles continued for the Chicago Bears' starting offense during their game against Buffalo at Soldier Field Saturday.

And the defense? Well, it looked no better as Mitch Trubisky and the Bills jumped out to a 34-6 halftime lead.

Andy Dalton got the start at quarterback for the Bears, but he was able to generate just 1 first down on the first four drives. It came on a 13-yard pass to Jesse James. That "drive" stalled, however, when James was whistled for holding and Damian Williams fumbled the ball back to Buffalo two plays later.

Trubisky, selected second overall by the Bears in 2017, directed TD drives on Buffalo's first four possessions. He was 20-for-28 for 221 yards and a TD at the half.

The Bills were aided by missed tackles by Mario Edwards Jr. and Kindle Vildor, as well as blown coverage on a 19-yard completion to begin Buffalo's third drive.

The Bears finally connected on a big play when Dalton hit WR Rodney Adams on a 73-yard touchdown pass on the team's fifth possession. Adams picked the ball off the defender's helmet then raced to the end zone.

Dalton was 11 of 17 for 146 yards and an interception at halftime. Williams had 8 yards on 5 carries.

The Bears did not use starting RB David Montgomery or starting WRs Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney.