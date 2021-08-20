White Sox's Moncada struggling to regain 'King Kong' feel at plate

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada watches his two-RBI double during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs on Aug 7. Associated Press

Yoan Moncada took a .254/.368/.387 hitting line into Friday night's game against Tampa Bay.

Most major-league third baseman would gladly take those numbers, but it's been a disappointing season for Moncada.

"It's been a decent season, not that bad," Moncada said through White Sox translator Billy Russo Friday. "For me, it has been very important that I've been able to stay healthy and had no major issues. I've been on the field most of the time. That's good because that was one of my goals before the season started. I've been able to be on the field a lot. That's good."

With no home runs since Aug. 9 at Minnesota and only 10 for the season, Moncada's power has not been good.

In 2019, the switch-hitter had 25 homers.

"The homers are going to come," Moncada said. "I don't go out there trying for homers, trying to hit homers. That's something that's going to come naturally, but they're going to come. I'm not concerned about it."

Moncada had COVID-19 before the start of last season and wasn't able to consistently play with his usual energy. Is that still an issue?

"I feel good," he said. "My body is good. I haven't felt any aches and pains and it's good."

Batting .190 with 1 homer and 3 RBI in August heading into Friday, there's still time for Moncada to tune it up and be a force in the playoffs.

"He's one of the guys, in the first half of the year had one of the best on-base percentages, not just on our team but in the league," Sox manager Tony La Russa. "And when he swung it, it especially meant he was a tougher out with runners in scoring position. Lately, he's kind of switched, he's fallen behind in the count and gone outside the strike zone to get the ball in play and then struck out.

"The RBI total has stayed in the 40s for a while but you see a guy working and you know the talent is there. I think he's close, you can see where he's determined to get it back. Just needs some success to get him really feeling like he's King Kong up there."

Around the horn:

Jason Benetti was back on the White Sox's TV broadcast after being out with COVID-19. Former Sox infielder Gordon Beckham is filling in for analyst Steve Stone through Thursday's game at Toronto ... Manager Tony La Russa on outfielder/infielder Leury Garcia, who is still recovering from a concussion: "Making progress but he's not there yet." ... After batting .267 with 20 home runs, 47 RBI and 21 stolen bases in 78 games with Class AA Birmingham, 24-year-old infielder Romy Gonzalez was promoted to AAA Charlotte.