Gonzales: 'Change the Game White Sox' leaving an indelible mark

Tim Anderson celebrates his ninth-inning walk-off home run against the Yankees in last week's Field of Dreams Game in Iowa. Third base coach Joe McEwing joins in on the excitement. Associated Press

From Jose Abreu's first-inning home run to Eloy Jimenez's chatting in Spanish with 14-year-old New York youth players to Tim Anderson's dramatic game-winning homer, the White Sox captured the attention of a national audience with their spirited success during last week's Field of Dreams Game.

"It does create a compelling story," said Brooks Boyer, the Sox's senior vice president, chief revenue and marketing officer. "Not just here in Chicago. But all around the country, people are asking what's going on with these 'Change the Game White Sox?'"

"Maybe they are changing the game."

The preferred finish line for the Sox is winning a World Series title. But this might be the best of times in the franchise's modern era.

They're destined to make their second consecutive playoff appearance for the first time in franchise history. In addition to the talented trio of Abreu, Jimenez and Anderson, nearly the entire rotation that has carried the Sox to first place in the American League Central is under team control through 2022.

The recent success and comfort convinced dominant pitcher Lance Lynn to sign a two-year, $38 million contract last month and forgo free agency.

Middle relief stopper Michael Kopech could step in should revived left-hander Carlos Rodon depart via free agency next winter. The deadline acquisition of eight-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel to assist Liam Hendricks didn't put a dent in their productive farm system.

Seven of the last eight first-round picks since 2013 have made contributions to the 2021 team. Their "Southside" and Field of Dreams alternate uniforms enhanced their popularity. They've also played in front of 10 home sellout crowds, a remarkable feat in the midst of the persistent COVID pandemic.

Sox manager Tony La Russa certainly has his team pointed in the right direction. - Associated Press

And Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, whose hiring at 76 raised the ire of a majority of Sox fans last winter, heard supportive chants of his first name after getting ejected Sunday before a sellout crowd.

Only two other periods came close to matching the potential sustainability of this current era, according to Boyer. After the 2004 season, slugger Magglio Ordonez left for free agency as the roster was retooled with Jermaine Dye and Scott Podsednik.

"They got off to a fast start," Boyer recalled. "But no one believed. 'These are the White Sox. They'll fade.'"

The Sox held off the Indians and zoomed through the postseason for their first Series title since 1918. The hype increased through the winter with the addition of Jim Thome, along with a spike in season ticket sales.

Winning 90 games, however, wasn't enough as the starting pitching faded in the second half of 2006. After losing 90 games in 2007, the Sox rebounded with their second division title in four seasons when Jim Thome hit a game-winning homer against Minnesota in the famous Blackout Game.

"But there's nothing that's been like this," Boyer said.

Neither general manager Rick Hahn nor Boyer are declaring any titles, although Hahn praised the professional and amateur scouts, the player development and analytics departments for building a firm foundation.

"We are in a good position for the 2021 season," Hahn said. "We like the way these rosters project out for the next several seasons, but we still got a lot of work to do right now."

In the eyes of the most rabid Sox fans, that includes completing a six-game sweep of the Cubs when they meet in a three-game rematch Aug. 27-29 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"Those things do matter," Boyer said. "But I also think our fan base has a bigger prize in mind, and that's getting deep into October. They got to watch their crosstown rivals do it for so many years in a row of competing in October, and our fan base wants that, too."

Through this ascent, Anderson has remained consistent with his excitable and successful style that prompted Boyer to draw comparisons to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson.

"I can't help but think when Allen Iverson was in the NBA, everyone knew who he was, everyone knew what he could do, and he found a way to do it, and many times it was on a big stage," recalled Boyer, a 10-year executive with the Bulls.

"And that's what TA reminds me of. His embracing of 'Change the Game' really makes it one big piece of this story."

• Mark Gonzales is a veteran sports writer who covered the White Sox from 2005-2012 and the Cubs from 2013-2020 for the Tribune. Follow him on Twitter @MDGonzales