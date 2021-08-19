Girls tennis: Mid-Suburban League has talent aplenty

Gracie Ha, left, and Sonal Matta of Fremd return to the tennis courts this season to defend their MSL and sectional titles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

How much talent is floating around the Mid-Suburban League girls tennis circuit?

To cut to the chase: A ton.

Barrington and Fremd tied for the 2020 MSL tournament title, but Barrington won the league crown based on its dual victory over the Vikings during the COVID-19-altered 2020 season.

Barrington (13-2 in duals last season) returns veterans Amani Alvi (senior) and Olivia Paik (junior). Alvi and Paik are anticipated to play No. 1 doubles for coach Heather Graham after a pair of fourth-place sectional finishes (Alvi in doubles, Paik in singles). Also back are MSL champions Abby Carl, Priya Shah, Emily Yoon and Nurayn Khan. All but Yoon will be key doubles contributors. Yoon is anticipated to move into the No. 1 singles spot. Keep an eye on freshman Caitlin Kavanagh in singles play.

"Having a large group of seniors on our team means the pressure is on to pull everything together that they have learned the past four years," said Graham, who has a clean sweep of conference titles at every level since she has been the Fillies' head coach. "As veterans, this is their opportunity to bring their best play to the courts and read through their opponents' game plan. It's now or never, and I know my players will do everything they can to take advantage of that."

Fremd, which returned the favor and won a sectional team title over Barrington by 4 points, welcomes back the likes of MSL and sectional doubles champions Gracie Ha and Sonal Matta. 2020 MSL No. 1 singles and sectional singles champion Alina Shyani (sophomore) did not come back to the team, coach Scott Newmark noted.

Conant welcomes back experienced senior players Natalia Sadon, Riya Jain and Nirali Patel -- plus freshman Katie Strilich is another ninth-grade newcomer to keep an eye on among the MSL talent of riches. The Cougars, fourth in the MSL and sectional runner-up, return numerous other battle-tested players. "As a team full of seniors, we are looking to make this season one for the books," Conant coach Matt Marks said.

Hoffman Estates returns No. 1 singles player Ivana Stefanova and Samrita Vinu (Top 5 MSL at No. 3 singles, shifting to doubles this year). Palatine and new coach Karla Robles return senior Katie Christopher. Schaumburg is also under the direction of a new coach in Ellie Weber.

In the MSL East, Prospect won the division for the third year in a row and finished third overall in the loop. Seniors Natalie Katsaros and Katherine Doyle are back for their fourth year together as doubles partners, looking for their fourth MSL doubles medals. Katsaros and Doyle have won more than 60 matches together. "They are battle-tested veterans who will lead us on and off the court," Prospect coach Mike McColaugh said. Junior Cassie Voicu is a two-time MSL medalist and took third at No. 2 singles last year. Freshman Kara Pescaru begins her high school career at the top of the Knights' singles lineup.

Elk Grove senior standout Peyton Oda also is back. She finished second at the sectional level in singles, finished in the Top 16 in the state the last time the state meet was held and was third at No. 1 singles at the MSL tournament last fall.

Hersey coach Sharon Meintzer is excited about the off-season improvement from senior Ariana Blank (doubles) and juniors Sophie Lee (singles) and Audrey Zagorski (singles). Rolling Meadows will be led by the likes of senior standout Hanna Haber, the MSL No. 1 singles runner-up a year ago. Fellow four-year varsity player Megan Buchek is back, along with three-year vets Mohini Maletira and Allisa Erokhina.

Wheeling will be led by seniors Jackie Aguero (No. 1 singles), Sonia Lugo (No. 1 doubles), Yarleni Morales Ramos (No. 2 doubles), Hannah Rio (No. 1 doubles) and freshman Sara Durmisevic (No. 2 singles).

Saint Viator is loaded with experienced talent in sophomore Meredith Garcia, junior Maia Nowicki and Allie Jodoin. Garcia had success this summer on the national level. "We have one of the most talented teams I have seen at St. Viator," coach Mary Louis Blaney said.

Maine South is paced by seniors Mina Radosavljevic, Mia Lee and Margaret Mizwicki, along with junior Eva Zaskowski. Maine West has a pair of singles top guns in 2020 sectional champion Lilliam Dockal and Emily Halat, both sophomores. Seniors Ayse Unlu, Angelica Malasig and Yara Wetti lead Maine East, while Leyden welcomes back varsity letter-winners Jocelyn Rodriguez, Monican Guzman and Camila Hernandez.