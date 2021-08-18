A's pitcher Chris Bassitt released from hospital after being struck by line drive

Oakland A's pitcher Chris Bassitt is taken off the field after getting hit in the head by a batted ball from the White Sox's Brian Goodwin during the second inning of Tuesday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

After being hit in the face by a line drive off the bat of White Sox center fielder Brian Goodwin Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt was carted off the field and taken to nearby Rush University Medical Center.

Bassitt was released from Rush later Tuesday night, and Oakland had more information Wednesday:

"(Bassitt) received stitches for two facial lacerations and was diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek that will require surgery. An exam of his right eye was normal for vision and no other damage is currently noted in the eye or the orbital bone. In addition, a head CT scan revealed no further injury. We are grateful to the White Sox, their medical staff, and the doctors and nurses at Rush for their excellent care."

Chicago-based Meister Sports Management, which represents Bassitt, also released a statement Wednesday:

"Wanted to thank everyone on behalf of #MeisterSports family member Chris Bassitt for the unbelievable outpouring of love and support shown to his wife Jess, parents, family and friends. Horrific injuries like this remind us, despite our differences baseball is a family and that we all wish nothing but health and safety to everyone who plays the game and gives us so much joy in their achievements.

"Chris will be better than ever and back to doing what he loves soon."

Bassitt broke in with the White Sox in 2014 before being sent to Oakland in the Jeff Samardzija trade.

The Sox beat the A's 9-0 Tuesday night, but Bassitt's well-being was the much bigger story.

"When you see something like that, it's hard to digest because we as pitchers, we know that can happen," said White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, who started vs. Bassitt. "It's like, that could happen to me and it's scary. Every time you see something like that, it's tough to swallow. But at the same time, we know that can happen. It's sad that it happened. It was really hard on me."