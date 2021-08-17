Bassitt leaves start vs. White Sox after being hit in head by line drive

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada reacts as emergency staffers work on Oakland Athletics' Chris Bassitt after Bassitt was hit in the head by a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Josh Harrison reacts as starting pitcher Chris Bassitt is taken off the field after Bassitt was hit in the head by a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt is attended to after getting hit in the head from a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chris Bassitt, who started Tuesday night for the Athletics against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, had to be carted off after being hit on the right side of the head by a Brian Goodwin line drive in the second inning.

Bassitt immediately hit the ground and was attended to by an Oakland trainer and other personnel.

The 32-year-old pitcher was helped to a cart and driven off the field through the center field gates.

Later in the game, the Athletics announced Bassitt "is conscious and aware, and is on his way to the hospital."

Bassitt, who broke in with the Sox in 2014 before being sent to Oakland in the Jeff Samardzija trade, is leading the American League with 12 wins this season.

The right-hander came into Tuesday night's game with an 8-0 road record.