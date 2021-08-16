White Sox select Mike Wright's contract from Class AAA Charlotte
He's pitched in 110 major-league games with the Orioles and Mariners, and Mike Wright spent the 2020 season with the NC Dinos in the Korean Baseball organization.
After signing a contract with the Sox on Christmas Eve, the 31-year-old Wright joined the major-league roster on Monday after having his contract selected from Class AAA Charlotte.
In 16 starts for Charlotte, Wright was 7-5 with a 3.40 ERA.
"He's got a good, veteran presence to him," manager Tony La Russa said of the 6-foot-6, 240-pound Wright. "He has a fastball that he can pitch to both sides of the plate and up. He's got some off-speed pitches, a nice changeup and a good slider, and he's been pitching regularly. There will be no hesitation to use him where we need innings."
